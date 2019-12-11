Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - evening

Brother Mel (Luke) Kenny, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, December 11 of Mel (Luke) Kenny (Marist Brothers, Marian College, Ballsbridge, D 4 and Dernagolia, Ballymahon, Co Longford) in the excellent care of the Doctors and Nurses of the ICU at St Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by his family and confreres, following a short illness.

Predeceased by his parents, William and Annie, brothers Paddy (Carlow), Bill (Ballymahon) sisters Annie (Clare) and Mary (Dublin). He will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the Marist Brothers Oratory, Marian College on Friday, December 13 from 2pm with removal to St Mary Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 14 at 11am followed by burial in Marist Brothers plot Cornamagh Cemetery, Athlone. Family flowers only, please.

Michael Nevin, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 9 of Michael Nevin, The Demesne, Longford town. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen (Gurren).

Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Rosaleen, daughters Catherine Keane (Ardagh) and Sandra Dunbar (Dunboyne), sons Michael (Longford) and Fergus (Melbourne), brothers Seán, Mattie and Gerry, sister Mary Tiernan, daughters-in-law Bríd and Deirdre, sons-in-law Martin and Marc, grandchildren Aisling, Emer, Dearvla, Tara, Ronan, Orla, Ciara, Fergal, Sinead, Conor, Niamh, James and Niall, great-grandchild Harry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 YD99) on Wednesday, December 11 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 12 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Care Centre Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

