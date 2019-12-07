Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 7, 2019 - evening

Catherine Shields, Cappagh, Ballinalack, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, December 6 of Catherine Shields, Cappagh, Ballinalack, Westmeath / Longford. Deeply regretted by her sister Connie, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, December 8 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 9 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Rathowen with burial afterwards in Russagh Cemetery.

Bridie Murphy (née Canning), 29 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Cavan / Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Friday, December 6 of Bridie Murphy (née Canning), 29 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co Cavan and late of Micknaugh, Killoe, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jerry, son Gerry, daughter Ann, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Bobby, brother Sheamus, sisters Ann Vaughan (Prunty, Longford), Margaret (New York), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Mary Maughan, No 10 An Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in her home, on Thursday, December 5 of Mary Maughan, No 10 An Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Longford.

Mary will be forever missed by her loving family and friends. In Life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, That no one could ever fill. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connells Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Sunday, December 8 from 4pm until 6.30pm followed with removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 9 at 11am followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Vincent Hoban, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Saturday, December 7 of Vincent Hoban, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim and formerly Monivea, Galway. Sadly missed by his sisters Anne, Sr Isobella and Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday, December 8 from 4pm until 7pm. Remains arriving to St Mary’s Church Carrigallen on Monday, December 9 for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis de go Raibh a anam dilis.

Patrick J Shiels, Mulrick, Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, December 5 of Patrick J Shiels (Paddy) Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife, Chris. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters: Rita Boylan, Nancy McEnroe, Gus Shiels (Dublin), Kathleen O'Reilly, Seamus Shiels (Dublin) and predeceased by his brother Sean Shiels (Galway). Also his mother-in-law Mary Emerick (New York), his brothers-in-law; Joseph and Stephen (New York). Fondly remembered by his cherished nephews, nieces, cousins in Ireland and America, extended family, and a large circle of neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 8 at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit at Cavan General Hospital c/o of White' Funeral Directors or any family member. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Brigid (Bridie) Shannon, Kilmainham, Dublin / Streete, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 90th year and in the loving care of the staff of Cedars Floor in Beneavin House Nursing Home, Glasnevin, on Saturday, December 7, of Brigid (Bridie) Shannon, Kilmainham, Dublin / Streete, Westmeath. Predeceased by Charlie, Dettie, Maisie, Matt and Bunny. Sadly missed by her sisters Peg and Carmel, brothers Paddy and Sean, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros, Funeral Home, The Haven, Crumlin 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin 12 on Monday, December 9 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 10 at 10am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Rialto. Followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros 01 4541666.



Veronica (Vera) McTeague (née Smith), Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at O'Carolan's Nursing Home, Mohill, on Friday, December 6, of Veronica (Vera) McTeague (nee Smith), Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and daughter Martha. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas, Francis and Seamus, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son, Francis and daughter-in-law, Anne, Park Road, Ballinamore (NF41 FP97) on Saturday, December 7 from 3pm to 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Sunday, December 8 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

May Cosgrove (née O'Beirne), Butlersbridge, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of May Cosgrove (nee O’Beirne) Butlersbridge, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband PJ, brothers Charlie and Pat and sister Nellie. Deeply regretted by her brother Willie O’Beirne, Whiterock (Ballinamore, Co Leitrim), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, all her relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan H12 C821, on Sunday evening, December 8, from 3pm until removal at 4.30pm to St Aidan’s Church, Butlerdbridge arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 9 at 12 noon followed by Burial in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Butlersbridge.

