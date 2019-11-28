Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 28, 2019

Nancy Cox (née Sheridan), Rathvaldron, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, November 27 of Nancy Cox (née Sheridan), Rathvaldron, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her brother Frank (Ballinalee), nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor on Thursday, November 28 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 29 in St Mary's Church, Rathowen at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rathaspic Cemetery. No flowers please, donations to Longford Palliative Care c/o Gogan's Funeral Directors.

Phil Egan (née Cunningham), Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence in the loving care of her family, on Tuesday, November 26 of Phil Egan (née Cunningham), Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Michael. Beloved mother and sadly missed by her daughters Phil Murray and Maureen Healy, her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her brother Pat (London), Sr. Rose (New York), her son-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large selection of friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 28 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit Longford.



Nancy (Annie Theresa) Egan (née Farrell), Kilmore, Streete, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, November 25 of Nancy (Annie Theresa) Egan (nee Farrell,) Kimore, Streete, Co Westmeath and formerly of Williamstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her brother P.J. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dominic, daughter Jennifer, son Liam, grandchildren Aoife, Eamonn, and Aoibhinn, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Morgan, sisters Mary Joe (Weldon) and Bridget (Heavey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Kilmore, Streete, Co Westmeath (Eircode N91 F663) on Thursday, November 28 from 3pm until 8pm. Parking in Streete Parish Park with bus transfer to the house. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday, November 29 in St Mary's Church, Boherquill, followed by burial in St Fintan's Cemetery Boherquill.

Carmel Costello (née Farrelly), Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, November 21 of Carmel Costello (née Farrelly), Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Carmel Uí Choisdealbha, beloved wife of James (deceased), mother of Alan, Lisa, Aishling, Clíodhna and Dara. Mamó to Doireann, Siún, Donagh and Odhran, sister of Ann, Mel, Seán (deceased), Angela, Colette, Imelda, Bernadette, Philomena and Tom. Sadly missed by all extended family and wide circle of friends.

Memorial mass to take place in St Cronan's Church, Roscrea on Friday, November 29 at 12 noon. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam.

