Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 22, 2019

Mary Margaret (Maura) Dennehy (née Neary), formerly of Woodlawn, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, November 18 of Mary Margaret (Maura) Dennehy (nee Neary), formerly of Woodlawn, Killashee, Longford.

She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Jackie, sons Daniel and Raymond, brothers Pat and Robert, daughter-in-law Michelle and son-in-law Ollie Murray, grandchildren, Kieran, Siobhan, Dónal, Niamh, Bláithin, Michael and Connor, her partner Patrick (PJ) Gallery, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, November 22 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Killashee. Interment afterwards in Killashee cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Ollie Cox Injury Fund.

Mary Josephine (Maureen) Linehan (née Smyth), Ardmoniel, Killorglin, Kerry / Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly at University Hospital, Kerry, on Tuesday, November 19 of Mary Josephine (Maureen) Linehan (nee Smyth), Ardmoniel, Killorglin and formerly of Longford.

Predeceased by her husband, John 2005 and son, Tim 2017. Deeply mourned by her loving family, sons John, Paul and Phil, daughters June and Laura, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Ardmoniel, Killorglin on Friday, November 22 from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St James' Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 23 at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.



Tony Lynch, 23 Meadow Park, Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital on Thursday, November 21, 2019 of Tony Lynch, 23 Meadow Park, Cavan and late of London and Corduff, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Pauline, Family and Friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal to arrive at The Cathedral Ss Patrick and Felim, Cavan for 11am Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, November 23, followed by Cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. No Flowers Please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.



