Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 17, 2019

Johnny Dinnegan, Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, November 15, of Johnny Dinnegan, Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford. Husband of Mary and father of Catherine, Maura, Elizabeth, Sheila, John and Eamonn, brother of Betty and grandfather to Aaron, Aisha and Ava. Will be dearly missed by his family and in-laws, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 17 at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, Co Longford, followed by burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. House Private Please.

Mary Kelly (née Dinneen), 28 Retirement Village, Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, November 15, of Mary Kelly (née Dinneen), 28 Retirement Village, Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Desmond Eustace, Tullyglass Hill, Shannon, Clare / Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Friday, November 15, of Desmond Eustace, Tullyglass Hill, Shannon, Clare and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co Longford and De Beers, Shannon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn and daughter Natalie, his sister Eithne and brothers Andy, Kieran and Fr Louis. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken daughter Sheila and son Simon. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Chris, his granddaughters Laura, Ciara, Emma and Sorcha, his grandsons Aidan, Kieran and Ryan, his brother Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Gerry Ellis, Drumhalt, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, November 15, of Gerry Ellis, Drumhalt, Arva, Cavan. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Kathleen, sons Michael, Gerard, Brían,daughter Marian, his sister Patty, daughter in law, son in law, nieces and nephews. Adored by his 12 grandchildren and great grandchild.

House private on Sunday. Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 17 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva at 12 noon, followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Jimmy O’Donnell, Cavan/Monaghan Palliative Care.

Mel McNally, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, November 3, of Mel McNally, Harlow, Essex and formerly of St Bridget’s Terrace, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine (Kit). Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Rita, son Malcolm, grandchildren Thomas, Sophia, Erin and Katie, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday, November 20 from 3pm until 5pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 21 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Genevieve Doherty (née Wood), Collogue, Camlane, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, November 12, of Genevieve Doherty (née Wood), Collogue, Camlane, Edgeworthstown, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Philip John Doherty. Genevieve will be dearly missed by her loving family, daughters Deirdre, Brigid and Sheelagh, sons-in-law Dennis and Sam, grandchildren Declan, Lillian, Brodie, Oliver and Jonah, relatives, and her many good neighbours and friends. "Beloved by family, cherished by friends".

Funeral Services will take place on Monday, November 18 at 12.30pm in St Michael's Church of Ireland, The Square, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.





