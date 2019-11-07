Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 7, 2019

Thomas McGoldrick, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, November 4, of Thomas McGoldrick, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents William and Bridget. Deeply regretted by his sisters Winnie, Pauline, Betty and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Chapel, Longford, this Friday, November 8 from 4pm with prayers at 5.45pm, removal to St Mary's Church Newtownforbes, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 9 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only.

Lizzie Cronogue (née Sheirdan), 53 Trumra Rd, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 5, of Lizzie Cronogue (née Sheirdan), 53 Trumra Road, Granard, Longford. Lizzie is predeceased by her husband James and beloved daughter Mary Rose. Lizzie will be sadly missed by her sons Pauric and Seamus, daughters-in-law Patric and Emma, grandchildren Nakita, Aimee, Arron, Pauric, Zara and Kim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Wonderful memories of one so dear, Treasured still with a love sincere, In our hearts she is living yet, We loved her dearly to forget. Rest in Peace Lizzie.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 7 in St Mary's Church, Granard, at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery.

John Charles Cowdell, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, November 3, of John Charles Cowdell, Aughavas, Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife; Meryl, son; Richard, daughter, Anne-Marie, grandchildren; Jordan, Kaitlyn, Bradley, Tori, Destiny and Riley, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Charles Rest in Peace.

Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday, November 9 at 2pm. Flowers would be greatly appreciated.

PJ Masterson, Glendine, Boyne Road, Navan, Meath / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, in Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, on Wednesday, November 6, of PJ Masterson, Glendine, Boyne Road, Navan, Meath / Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and brother Michael; PJ is very sadly missed by his daughter Rosemary, sons Padraig and Adrian, brother Sean, daughters-in-law Tracy and Martina, grandchildren Jack, Ella and Kyle Dara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the Fitzsimons Funeral Home, Canon Row, Navan this Thursday afternoon, November 7 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, November 8 to arrive in St Mary's Church for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Séan Donohoe, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness, on Friday, September 20, of Séan Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters-in-law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass took place on Friday, September 27 in St. Charles' Church, Ryde, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, on Saturday, November 9 at 12 noon, followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

John Joe Mulrennan, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital after a short illness surrounded by his family and in his 92nd year, on Tuesday, November 5, of John Joe Mulrennan, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his sister Gertie Lenehan (Creeve). Loving husband of Anna and much loved father of Michael and Miriam. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Bláithín, Éadaoin and Anna, great-grandchild Ivy, brother Benny (Tulsk), sisters Nancy Fallon (Roscommon), Mary Kathleen Albert (Boston), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, wonderful and supportive neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday, November 8 to the Church of SS. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

John Fallon, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Kinvara Nursing Home, Bray, on Tuesday, November 5, of John Fallon, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Eva, brother Des (Cavan) and sister Ann (Shankill). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sister Mary (Strokestown), brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 7 at 11am in the Parish Church, Strokestown. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Tom Gillooly, Marguerite Road, Glasnevin, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, November 3, 2019 of Tom Gillooly, Marguerite Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly Dristernan, Drumsna, Co Leitrim, peacefully in his 91st year at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by his infant daughter Geraldine and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, daughter Mary, sons Michael, Thomas and Patrick, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Brendan, Chris and John, sister Bridie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning, November 7 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. House private outside of reposing times please.

Philip Smyth, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Thursday, October 31, of Philip Smyth, Hampton Hotel, Donnybrook, Westwood Clubs and formerly of the Star Bar, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service took place on Monday, November 4 at 1pm at the Unitarian Church, St Stephen’s Green, D02 YP23, followed by cremation at 3pm at Glasnevin Crematorium, D11 EE08. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18 or www.lauralynn.ie/donate

