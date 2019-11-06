Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Lizzie Cronogue (née Sheirdan), 53 Trumra Rd, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 5, of Lizzie Cronogue (née Sheirdan), 53 Trumra Road, Granard, Longford. Lizzie is predeceased by her husband James and beloved daughter Mary Rose. Lizzie will be sadly missed by her sons Pauric and Seamus, daughters-in-law Patric and Emma, grandchildren Nakita, Aimee, Arron, Pauric, Zara and Kim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Wonderful memories of one so dear, Treasured still with a love sincere, In our hearts she is living yet, We loved her dearly to forget. Rest in Peace Lizzie.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, November 6, 53 Trumra Road, Granard, from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 7 in St Mary's Church, Granard, at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery.

Dickie (Helen) Kiernan (née Byrne), Malahide, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 3, 2019 of Dickie (Helen) Kiernan (Née Byrne), Malahide, Dublin and late of Longford, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Packie and mother of the late Peter. Very sadly missed by her son John, daughter-in-law Emma, grand children David, Dearbhla, Laura, Leanne and Mieke, sister Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, November 6 to St Sylvester's Church, Malahide Village arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

Annie Whelan (née Kenny), Drimanure, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, November 3, of Annie Whelan (nee Kenny), Drimanure, Abbeyshrule, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and son Laurence. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Veronica Clerkin (Fanore, Co Clare) and Marie (Park Road, Co Longford), son Oliver, grandchildren Michelle, Laurence, Yvonne, Darren and Melissa, great-grandchildren Ella, Leah, Paige, Patrick, Ava and Hannah, daughters-in-law Helen and Maureen and son-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 6 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule followed by burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

John Joe Mulrennan, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital after a short illness surrounded by his family and in his 92nd year, on Tuesday, November 5, of John Joe Mulrennan, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his sister Gertie Lenehan (Creeve). Loving husband of Anna and much loved father of Michael and Miriam. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Bláithín, Éadaoin and Anna, great-grandchild Ivy, brother Benny (Tulsk), sisters Nancy Fallon (Roscommon), Mary Kathleen Albert (Boston), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, wonderful and supportive neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday, November 8 to the Church of SS. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

John Fallon, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Kinvara Nursing Home, Bray, on Tuesday, November 5, of John Fallon, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Eva, brother Des (Cavan) and sister Ann (Shankill). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sister Mary (Strokestown), brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, November 6 from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Tom Gillooly, Marguerite Road, Glasnevin, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, November 3, 2019 of Tom Gillooly, Marguerite Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly Dristernan, Drumsna, Co Leitrim, peacefully in his 91st year at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by his infant daughter Geraldine and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, daughter Mary, sons Michael, Thomas and Patrick, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Brendan, Chris and John, sister Bridie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence with removal on Wednesday morning, November 6 to St Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Glasnevin for prayers at 9.30am, followed by removal to the residence of his son Michael and daughter-in-law Karen, Disternan, Drumsna, Co Leitrim where Tom will repose from 4pm until 8pm with removal on Thursday morning, November 7 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. House private outside of reposing times please.

Tony Gallagher, Ardakip, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice, Sligo, on Sunday, November 3, of Tony Gallagher, Ardakip, Dromahair, Leitrim. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and loving dad to Aisling and Sean. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Erin, Oisín, Scott, Leah, Emily and Shauna, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Tanya, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. RIP.

Removal on Wednesday, November 6 to St Mary's Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Seamus (James) Gavigan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kilrooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, under the tender care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, November 3, of Seamus (James) Gavigan, “San Antoine”, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Maura and baby angel Maria. Loving father of Niamh, Declan and Barry. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, sister Rita, brothers Noel and Joe, adored grand-daughters, son-in-law Donal, daughters-in-law Fionnuala and Stephanie, his extended family and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, November 6 to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Wednesday morning please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Philip Smyth, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Thursday, October 31, of Philip Smyth, Hampton Hotel, Donnybrook, Westwood Clubs and formerly of the Star Bar, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service took place on Monday, November 4 at 1pm at the Unitarian Church, St Stephen’s Green, D02 YP23, followed by cremation at 3pm at Glasnevin Crematorium, D11 EE08. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18 or www.lauralynn.ie/donate

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie