Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 27, 2019

Tony Murphy, Ward's Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, September 25 of Tony Murphy, Ward's Terrace, Longford town.

Predeceased by his loving wife Lizzie, loving daughter Ann McGrath and by his brothers Noelie and Kevin. Tony will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Vera Burke (Longford), Celine Barry (longford), Claire Cahill (Clonmel), Doreen Murphy (Longford), Una Poski (UK), brother Cecil (Tullamore), son-in-law Jude, grandchildren Ruth, Kenneth, Andy, Martin and Richie, sister-in-law, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, September 27 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Kathleen Tuite (née Sheridan), Knockaraheen, Virginia, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 24 of Kathleen Tuite (nee Sheridan), Knockaraheen, Virginia, Co Cavan, in her 92nd year, peacefully, after a brief illness at Cavan General Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Peter and Leo, daughters Kathleen Heelan (Keenagh, Longford), Suzanna Ledwith (Termonfeckin, Louth), Anne Gilshinan (Bridgetown, Wexford), Mary-Theresa Sheridan (Virginia). Sons in law and daughter in law. Brother Bennie, sisters-in-law May, Maureen and Mary. Adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September 27 at 11am in St Bartholomew's Church, Munterconnaught with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Donohoe, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness, on Thursday, September 19, of Sean Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters-in-law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, September 27 in St Charles' Church, Ryde, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date.

John Reginald (Reggie) Halpenny, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in St Vincent’s Private Hospital, in his 85th year, on Wednesday, September 25, of John Reginald (Reggie) Halpenny, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his wife June (née Scott), children Anne, Paul, Derek and Marie Louise, sons-in-law Denis and Max, daughter-in-law Rena, grandchildren Sonny, Leon, Scott, Paul, Marli, Chloe, Patrick, Hannah and Lily, his cousins, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday, September 27 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday, September 28 to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Centre, Crinken Lane, Shankill.

