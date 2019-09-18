Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - evening

Michael Savage, Santry, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 17 of Michael Savage, Santry, Dublin 9 (formerly of St Mel's, Longford).

Michael, beloved husband of the late Evelyn, loving father of Ann, Claire, Emer, Michael and Maeve. Sadly missed by his children, their partners, his adored grandchildren Megan, Tommy, Robyn, Christian, Matthew, Oliver, Lucas and Callum, his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday, September 19 at the Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Foxfield, Kilbarrack from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Friday, September 20 to the Church of St John the Evangelist, Kilbarrack arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny, House Private.

Gerard (Gerry) Connolly, Knightswood, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family following an illness bravely borne and under the excellent care of the staff of Saint Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, on Monday, September 16 of Gerard (Gerry) Connolly - Knightswood, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath; Principal of Oaklands Community College, Edenderry, Co Offaly. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Emma, parents Jim and Anne and brother Michael. Beloved husband of Caroline (née Maxwell) and loving dad to Stephen.

He is sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and loving son; sister Bridie; brothers Jimmy, Frank, Brendan, Oliver, John, Patrick and Declan; mother-in-law Bernadette; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; relatives; the staff and pupils of Oaklands Community College and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N91 N9T8) on Wednesday, September 18 from 3pm to 7pm. Removal to Saint Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham, on Thursday, September 19 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Private cremation will take place on Friday. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Saint Luke's.

Bernard (Bernie) McNiff, 2 Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 17 of Bernard (Bernie) McNiff, 2 Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Moneenterriff, Dowra, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his son Vincent. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughter Mary, son-in-law Noel, grandsons Shane, Bryan and Cian, grand daughter Lauren, his sister Bridget (Scotland), nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home at 2 Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Thursday, September 19 from 4pm-9pm. Removal from his residence on Friday, September 20 to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo new cemetery. House is private at all other times please. May he rest in peace.

Stephen Holmes, Oldtown, Emper, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Friday, September 13 of Stephen Holmes, Oldtown, Emper, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Stephen will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Fiona (U.K.) and Felicity (New Zealand); brothers Garth (South Africa) and Rod (France), extended family, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar, on Thursday, September 19 from 1.30pm concluding at 2.30pm. Cremation will take place immediately afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family flowers only, please. At Rest.

