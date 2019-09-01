Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 1, 2019

Pat Compton, Newtown, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, on Saturday, August 31 of Pat Compton, Newtown, Strokestown, Roscommon (building contractor). Beloved husband of Pauline and much loved father of Joseph, Kieran, Oliver and Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his wife and family, daughters-in-law Marie and Valerie, grandchildren, sisters Mary Fox and Kathleen Geoghegan, nephews and nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, September 2 from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 3 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

James Cull, Tullynaha, Arigna, Roscommon / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, August 30 of James Cull, Tullynaha, Arigna, Roscommon / Drumshanbo, Leitrim. Beloved son of Claire and the late Oweney and brother of Leah and Brian. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, sister, brother, girlfriend Linda, grandfather Paddy, great- uncle Tom, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of his mother Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, on Sunday afternoon, September 1 from 3pm until 9pm. ( House private outside of hours mentioned). Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, on Monday morning, September 2 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West S.T.O.P. Suicide Prevention.

Peter McManus, Cluain Óir, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Blacklion, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, August 29 of Peter McManus, Cluain Óir, Manorhamilton and formerly of Edenmore, Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Predeceased by his son Declan. Sadly missed by his wife Rita, by his sons Austin, Mervyn and Raymond, his sisters Mary (USA) and Peggy (USA), his brother John (Edenmore), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Monday evening, September 2 from 5pm to 6.15pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, September 3 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice. House private please.

Joseph (Joe) McTiernan, Oughteragh (and formerly Clenaghoo), Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, on Thursday, August 29 of Joseph (Joe) McTiernan, Oughteragh (and formerly Clenaghoo), Ballinamore, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his wife, Mary, daughters Christina and Martina, sisters Geraldine (Aughavas) and Miriam (Australia), brother John (Australia), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 1 at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only.

Kevin Freeman, Relick, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Terenure, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and staff of the Renal Unit and Medical 1 of the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, on Wednesday, August 28 of Kevin Freeman, Relick, Ballynacargy, Westmeath and formerly of Mount Tallant Avenue, Terenure, Dublin.Predeceased by his wife Mary, daughter Joan and grandson James. Kevin will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Joan, sons Jimmy and Patrick, daughters Rose and Janette, his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Ronnie, Tony and David, sisters Ann, Anita and Caroline, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May Kevin Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 1 at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Moyvore, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Renal Unit in Tullamore Regional Hospital.

