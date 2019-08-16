Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 16, 2019

Agnieszka Szulc, 3 Durkin’s Apartment, Bog Lane, Longford Town, Longford and formerly Poland

The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, August 10 of Agnieszka Szulc, 3 Durkin’s Apartment, Bog Lane, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from Poland. She will be sadly missed by her husband Jerzy, son Pawel, father and mother, relatives, neighbours and her friends here in Longford and in Poland. Beloved by family, Cherished by friends. May she rest in peace. Spoczywác w pokoju.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Friday, August 16 from 10.30am until 11.30am with prayers at 11am followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation at 1pm.

Shirley Marlowe, Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and friends, in the loving care of the nursing staff, on Wednesday, August 14 of Shirley Marlowe, Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her father Jim. Sadly missed by her mother Mary, sister Marie, brothers David and James, partner Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, August 16 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, Co Longford, on Saturday, August 17 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) McCormack, Screebogue, Carrickboy, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, August 13 of Patrick (Paddy) McCormack, Screebogue, Carrickboy, Longford. Deeply regretted by his wife Anna May, his daughters Ann (Keegan), Patricia and Marion (Minogue), his son Tomás, his sisters Rose (Farrell) and Margaret, grandchildren Páid, Jack, Mark, Lily, Hannah and Séan, sons-in-law Pádraig and Justin, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 16 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Team Longford c/o Skelly's Undertakers, Ballymahon.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie