Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - evening

Sam Ryan, Birmingham / Barraghbeg, Drumlish, Longford / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 22, of Sam Ryan, Barraghbeg, Drumlish, Longford / Dublin and formerly Birmingham, England. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, brothers Fred and Tommy, sister Dolores and brother-in-law Matt. Sam will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, sons Trevor and Tony, daughters Lorraine and Sharon, brothers Pascal and Anthony, sisters Marie and Betty, son-in-law, brother-in-law Paul, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends especially, Finn & Angela, Gerry & Ann, and Nial Flynn.

When I come to the end of my journey, And travel my last weary mile, Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned, And remember the smile.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66) on Thursday, July 25 from 6pm until 7.30pm. A celebration of Sam's life will take place in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin on Friday, July 26 at 12 noon, followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Sunflower Suite, Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford c/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Betty Finnegan (née Conlon), Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, July 24 of Betty Finnegan, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Predeceased by her brother Norrie, sadly missed by her husband Mattie, daughters Carmel, Lizzie, Ann, sons Frank and Matt, brother Jackie, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Garrymore on Wednesday, July 24 from 5pm until 9pm and on Thursday, July 25 from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Friday morning, July 26 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o any family member.

Winifred McElvaney (née Murray, Lough Gowna), Kilnadrain, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital on Monday, July 22 of Winifred McElvaney (nee Murray, Lough Gowna), Kilnadrain, Monaghan town, Monaghan/ Cavan.

Sadly missed by her husband Michael, brothers Anthony and Brian, sister Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, July 24 from 12 noon until 4pm. House private at other times please.

Removal on Wednesday, July 24 at 6.45pm, arriving at St Patrick's Church, Corracrin at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 25 at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary (Leila) Walker (née O'Rourke), Freighmore House, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Saturday, July 20 of Mary (Leila) Walker (née O'Rourke), Freighmore House, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Sinclair, son Paul, daughter-in-law Sophie, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Funeral Service at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 5.15pm on Friday, July 26. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to your preferred charity.

