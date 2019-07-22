Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 22, 2019 - evening

Eddie Bohan, Rathgar, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Sunday, July 21 of Eddie Bohan, Rathgar, Dublin and late of Drumlish, Co Longford, former Senator, past Chairman of LVA and past President of VFI.

Beloved husband of the late Betty and much loved father of Barbara, Beverly, Liz and Eddie. Very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jim, Frank and Pat, sister Anne, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Mary. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham on Tuesday afternoon, July 23 from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, July 24 to Terenure College Chapel arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Matthew (Mattie) Fox, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St James' Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, July 21 of Matthew (Mattie) Fox, Kenagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister Ann and brother Bernard, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Chapel, Longford this Tuesday afternoon, July 23 from 4pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 24 at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St James’s hospital patient comfort fund, c/o Skellys undertakers Ballymahon.

James (Seamus) Carrigy, Robinstown, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, July 20 of James (Seamus) Carrigy, Robinstown, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Mel, baby sister Anne and step-brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his sister Josephine (Quinn), brother Brendan, brother-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law Anne and Gabrielle, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Monday, July 22 at Smith's Funeral Home, Granard from 4pm to 6pm with family time thereafter until removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard, arriving at 7 pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 23 followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

Kathleen (Kathy) Farrell (née McCormack), Bethlehem, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Saturday, July 20 of Kathleen (Kathy) Farrell (nee McCormack), Bethlehem, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath, suddenly, at her residence in Bethlehem. Formerly of New York, USA.

Predeceased by her parents Anne and John McCormack. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sonny, daughters Sinead and Kelaine, sons Jamie, Kevin, Jeff and Pierce, daughters-in-law Aoife and Annette, sons-in-law Gary and Anthony, grandchildren Aoife, Maeve, Cormac, Kaila. Sadie, James, and Jessica, relatives neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Tuesday evening, July 23 from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, July 24 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

William Francis (Frank) Lawrence, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Sunday, July 21 of William Francis (Frank) Lawrence, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

William Francis (Frank), sadly missed by his brother Richard (Dick), sister-in-law Margaret, nieces Davina, Lorna and Danielle, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home on Tuesday, July 23 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 24 in St Mary's Church, Mohill at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. ‘Peace perfect peace’.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie