Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 20, 2019

Joseph (Josie) Tynan, Drumnahara, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the General Hospital Mullingar, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 of Joseph (Josie) Tynan, Drumnahara, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his niece Ann Marie, her husband John, Sara and Shane Garvey, nieces, nephews, grandnephew, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Removal, arriving at Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 8pm this Saturday evening, July 20. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 21 at 11am, with burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee.

Peggy (Margaret) Dunleavy, Haan, Germany and Cartron, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, in Haan, Germany, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 of Peggy (Margaret) Dunleavy, Haan, Germany and Cartron, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank, parents James Patrick and Mary. Peggy will be sadly missed by her brother Sean, sisters Mary Mullervy and Alice Hanifin, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends here in Ireland and Germany.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Peggy.

Removal arriving to St Mary's Church, Drumlish, on Saturday, July 20, for prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 21, at 11am followed with burial in the New Cemetery, Drumlish.

Mary Belton (née Donlon), Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Wednesday, July 17, of Mary Belton (née Donlon), Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Liam. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sons Louis, Derek, Cyril, Liam and Shane. Daughter Mary, brother Thomas Noel, sisters Antoinette, Marguerite and Colette. Grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 20 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Moydow Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Haematology/Oncology Unit in Tullamore Hospital.

Theresa (Tess) McKnight (née Kenny), Ballymacallen, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the wonderful management and staff of Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Thursday, July 18 of Theresa (Tess) McKnight (née Kenny), Ballymacallen, Ballymore, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Richard and son Jimmy, Theresa will be sadly missed by her loving children Martin, Anthony, Carmel, Ethel, Nora and Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballymacallen on Saturday, July 20 from 1pm to 5pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm (Eircode: N91 RX04), arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 21 at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Daniel Gill, Foxborough, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Wednesday, July 17 of Daniel Gill, Foxborough, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted by his heart broken parents Brian and Paula, sisters Shauna and Aideen, brother James, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains will be reposing at his home on Saturday, July 20 from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 21 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. House private on Sunday please. Please note: There will be a one-way system from the Kiltoghert Road leading to the Effernagh Road in place on Friday and Saturday.

Ann McArdle (née Cunningham), Pottle Bawn, Kilcogy, Cavan / Louth Village, Louth



The death occurred, peacefully, in Maple Leaf Nursing Home, on Sunday, June 30 of Ann McArdle (née Cunningham), England and formerly of Pottle Bawn, Kilcogy, Co Cavan / Louth Village, Louth. Anne daughter of the late Eugene and Ellen Cunningham, beloved wife of Thomas (Tommy) and dear mother of Anne Maureen and David, mother-in-law to Nigel and Sarah, granny of Hannah and George, sister of Elizabeth, Julie, Pat, Eugene, Lawrence, Henry, Margaret, Helen, Marion and the late Rose. Ann will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGeough's Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20 from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Sunday morning, July 21 at 9.30am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donal Kenny, Naas, Kildare / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 100th year, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, on Thursday, July 18 of Donal Kenny, Naas, Co Kildare and formerly of The Square, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita and beloved father of Michael, Tom and Don; wonderful grandfather of Karen, Sam, Emer, Ian and Aidan, and brother of the late Mona. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, daughters-in-law Diane, Mary and Barbara, brother-in-law Larry, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Donal rest in peace.

Reposing in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Saturday, July 20 from 5pm to 7.15pm, with concluding prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, July 21 arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie