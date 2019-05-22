Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - evening

Baby Cara McManus Hughes, Keel, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, May 20, 2019 of Baby Cara McManus Hughes, Keel, Ballymahon, Longford, passed away at 4 days of age.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Kirsty and Derek, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, grand-aunts, grand-uncles and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Angels this Saturday, May 25 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Dress code is bright colours. House private at all times. Cara sleep at peace little angel.

Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe), Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Saturday, May 18 of Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe), Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

Sadly missed by her sons Edward and Paul, Her sister Teresa, grandchildren and family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter Maureen and son-in-law Gary. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, May 23 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Friday, May 24 at 9.45am via Drumlish and Moyne Cross to St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Coyne, Sandyford, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, May 20 of Mary Bernardine Coyne, Dublin and formerly of Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Eldest daughter of Dr James Joseph and Mary Margaret Coyne. Beloved sister of Angela and Carmel. Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces in the Allen and Seeldrayers families.

Mary will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham on Thursday, May 23 from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Friday morning, May 24 to St Mary’s Church, Sandyford arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery. All enquiries to Larry Massey Rathfarnham on (01) 406-1000. May she Rest in Peace.

Gertrude Murray (née Byrne), St Mary's Terrace, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, May 20 of Gertrude Murray (nee Byrne), St Mary's Terrace, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon/ Longford.

Predeceased by her husband John. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family Tim, Michael, Mary, Michelle, Sean, and Charles, sister Aileen, brother-in-law William, sister-in-law Charlotte, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Mairead, Aoife, Simone, Evan, Fionán, Ella, Amy, Ronan and Lauren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence (N39 D328), on Wednesday, May 22 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, May 23 to arrive at The Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Roscommon / Mayo Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim. House strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements to be announced.

Sheila Lonergan (née Battles), Drumbreanlis, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 20 of Sheila Lonergan (nee Battles), Drumbreanlis, Carrigallen, Leitrim, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne.

Sadly missed by her adoring family; daughters Caroline (O'Neill) and Sharon, partner Bernard, sister Kathleen, brother Kevin, grandsons Ryan and Aaron, son-in-law Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. House strictly private at all times please.

Reposing at Cavan General Hospital mortuary on Thursday evening, May 23 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal arriving to St. Mary's Church Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday morning, May 24 at 11am burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

