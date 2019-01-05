Deaths in Longford - Saturday, January 5, 2019

Peter Kelly, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, on Wednesday, January 2 of Peter Kelly (former Fianna Fàil TD and Cllr) Lanherne, Battery Road, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura (Hester), daughter Emily Doherty (Dublin), sons Peter (London) and Joseph (Melbourne), son-in-law Eoin, daughter-in-law Vivian, grandchildren Patrick, Sophie and Michael, brothers Pat (Canada), Vincent (Cork), John (Longford) and Frank (Cavan), sisters Mary Hester (Dublin) and Claire Bradley (Cork), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and very good friends.Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, January 5 to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Conference of St. Vincent de Paul (Donation box in Cathedral or to any family member). Family time Saturday morning please.



Bridget McKiernan (née Grey), Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Thursday, January 3 of Bridget McKiernan (née Grey), Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank, daughters Mary and Margaret and grandson Martin. Deeply regretted by her sons Joey and Tony, daughters Nancy and Geraldine, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 5 at 11am in St Colmcille Church, Aughnacliffe with burial in adjoining cemetery.



Thomas (Tom) Nugent, 66 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred on Thursday, January 3 of Thomas (Tom) Nugent, 66 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Rathowen, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Christy and Bridie and his brother-in-law Eamon. Tom will be sadly missed by his sisters Anne and Bridgie, brother-in-law Brendan, nephews Aidan, Paddy, Declan and Martin, nieces Jennifer and Emer, grand nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Tom will be fondly remembered by the staff and his friends from St Christopher's, Longford, and Hill View House, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

As you rest in peaceful sleep, Your memory we will always keep. Rest In Peace Tom.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 5 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown followed by burial in Aughfin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher's, Longford c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. (Family time on Saturday morning please).

