Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 29, 2018 - evening

Brigid Hill (née Farrell), late of Abbeyderg, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Sunday, October 28 of Brigid Hill (nee Farrell), late of Abbeyderg, Kenagh, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband John. Brigid will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,sisters Kathleen Fox (Tooman), Nuala Orohoe (Lisduff), Colette Flood (Lisduff) and Carmel Craig (London), brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Tuesday, October 30 from 5pm until 8pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, October 31 to arrive at St Dominic’s Church, Kenagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family flowers only please.

John Reynolds, Milltown, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, October 25 of John Reynolds, Milltown, Dublin/ Longford, a beloved and cherished brother and friend.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Anne. Deeply mourned by Angela, James, Orlagh, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews James, Alex, Jack, Tom, James, niece Georgia, his POD family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road, Dublin 4 (D04 X446) on Wednesday, October 31 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, November 1 to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

William ‘Willie’ O'Leary, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, October 27 of William ‘Willie’ O'Leary, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Willie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family Mary, Shane, Mickey, Maureen, Jimboy, Billyboy, Paddy, Irene, Sharon and Karen, brother Seamie, sisters Mai, Nelly and Dyna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Monday, October 29 from 4pm until 6pm with prayers at 5pm. Removal to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Tuesday, October 30 interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Joe Freeman, Rooskey, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, October 28 of Joe Freeman, Rooskey, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, peacefully in his 96th year, at the Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen.

Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons Seán, Martin and Tom, sister Chris (NY), his eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Della, Catherine and Geraldine, sister-in-law Mae, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Joe will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen, on Tuesday, October 30 from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Nathy's Cathedral arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, October 31 at 11am, followed by interment in Kilcolman cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie