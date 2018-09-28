Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 28, 2018 (Evening)

Michael Farrell, Cooleeney House, Longford

The death has occurred on Thursday, September 27 2018 of Michael Farrell, Cooleeney House, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Hermitage Clinic.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Edith, Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family - sisters Patricia and Ann, brother Eamon, brothers-in-law George and Ralph, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Tuesday, October 2 from 6-8pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, October 3 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Moydow Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Christopher’s Services, Longford. House private please.

Hugh Brady, Garryandrew, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, September 27 2018 of Hugh Brady, Garryandrew, Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Hugh is deeply regretted by his wife Patsy, children Eric, John, Orla, Daragh and Alan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, September 29 from 3.30pm with prayers at 5.15pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass Sunday September 30 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, via their website www.imnda.ie.

Margaret (Peggy) Farrell (née O' Kane), Drumnahara, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday September 27, 2018 of Margaret (Peggy) Farrell (nee O'Kane), Drumnahara, Ballinalee, Longford, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, Margaret is deeply regretted by her son John, daughter Breda (Griffin), daughter-in-law Caroline (Nugent), son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Seán, Katelyn, Mairéad, Eiméar and Caitríona, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, neighbours and carers.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, September 28 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 29 in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, Co Longford, at 12pm followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Bernie O'Rourke (née Conaty), Cloonmore, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday September 26, 2018 of Bernie O’Rourke (nee Conaty), Cloonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon, formerly of Richmond Street, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors nurses and staff in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Charlie and loving mother to Niamh, Bernie is deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen Gearty (Whitehall), brothers Sean (Longford) and Thomas (Mohill), mother-in-law Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, niece and nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Remains will be reposing at her home in Cloonmore from 3-8pm on Friday evening September 28. Removal from her residence to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall on Saturday, September 29 arriving for 1pm Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Roscommon Mayo Hospice care of Funeral Directors Crosby & Rogers, Tarmonbarry/Rooskey.

