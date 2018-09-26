Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 26, 2018 (Morning)

Jimmy Finnegan, Drumshambo, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballinasloe, Galway

The death has occurred of Jimmy Finnegan, Drumshambo, South Mohill, Co Leitrim and late of Fiddane, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Deeply regretted by his sons Jim, Martin and Tony; daughter Catherine, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Mary, brothers Paddy and Mattie, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Funeral arriving at St Joseph's Church, Kilkerrin on Wednesday evening September 26 at 7pm. Mass on Thursday September 27 at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilkerrin Graveyard.

Patrick Masterson, Antfield House, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday September 24, 2018 of Patrick Masterson, Antfield House, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday September 26 from 4-6pm with Removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning September 27 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John (Sonny) Moore, Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, September 24, 2018 of John (Sonny) Moore, Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Longford, in his 85th year peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Anna-Teresa Moore and sister Margaret (Maggie) Igoe/Kelleher, Killoe, John will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, sons Michael and Declan and daughters Mairead and Sharon, daughters-in-law Anna and Eva, son-in-law Finian and grandchildren Nicholas, Ella, Patricia, Robin and Irene, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening September 26 from 6-10pm with Funeral Mass Thursday September 27 at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private Thursday morning. Family flowers only.



Bernard (Brian, Barney) Mulledy, Leixlip, Kildare / Dublin 11, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday September 25, 2018 of Bernard (Brian, Barney) Mulledy, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Grove Park Drive, Dublin 11 and Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family and the wonderful nursing staff of the palliative care team.

Recently predeceased by his brothers Tom and Jim, Bernard is the beloved husband of the late Mary and devoted father of Marian, Thomas, Martina, Bernard, Karl and Lynn.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Mollie (Lovell), Cissie (Duggan) and Eileen (Leslie) and brother Dan, daughters-in-law Leslie and Patty, son-in-law Philip, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives, his best buddy Mac and many friends.

Reposing at his Residence on Thursday evening, September 27 from 6-8pm with Removal on Friday morning, September 28 to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and St. Brigid’s Hospice Kildare.

Patrick Hanley, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim/Newcastle West, Limerick

The recent death has occurred on Friday, September 21 2018 of Patrick Hanley, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim/Newcastle West, Limerick.

Father of Geraldine Whelan, Kivvey, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, Patrick will reposing at his daughter’s residence on Tuesday, September 25 from 3-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning September 26 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Drumeela followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to Carrigallen Community Care Centre.

John Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, September 23 2018 of John Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, Roscommon, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Beloved son of the late Tom and Annie Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, and much loved father of John, John is deeply regretted by his loving son, Ernesta John’s mother, his devoted sister Caroline, brothers Kevin and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and close friends. Private cremation to take place followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of SS Francis and Bernard, Vilnius, on Wednesday, September 26 at 5pm. Memorial Mass and interment of ashes to take place in Ireland at a later date.

Anne Quirke (née Delaney), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday September 23, 2018 of Anne Quirke (nee Delaney), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Galway Hospice.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Edward, her daughters Maria and Karen, sons-in-law Brian and Gregg, her three grandchildren Robert, Cian and Emma, her sisters Mary and Rita (Sr Helen), nieces, nephews, very kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon this Wednesday evening September 26th from 5.30-8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday September 27 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice.

Bridget Weir (née Reilly), Drumcarbin, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday September 22, 2018 of Bridget Weir, (nee Reilly) Drumcarbin, Ballinagh, who died peacefully at her residence, in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband John, Bridget is deeply regretted by her loving son James, sister Margaret, brother Bernard, sisters-in- law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Lakeland Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Monday evening September 24 from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday September 26 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Potahee. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Ciaran Farrell, Derrygeel, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday September 18, 2018 of Ciaran Farrell, Derrygeel, Lanesboro, Longford, unexpectedly at his residence.

Ciaran will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Patrick, mother Pamela, brothers Martin and his wife Ivane, Paul and his fiancée Marjanna, Colm and his partner AJ, Damien and his wife Rebecca, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephew, neighbours, relatives, his adored dogs Simba,Tex and Axel and his many friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Monday, September 24 from 5-8pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, September 25 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. Family flowers only please donation if desired to Longford ISPCA c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

