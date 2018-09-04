Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 4, 2018 - evening

Joe Flood, Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Monday, September 3 of Joe Flood, Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary Jo, sons and daughters Jimmy, John, Ger, Paddy, Maria (McLoughlin - Roscrea), Joseph, Michael, Breda (Slattery - Claremorris), Bernard, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence in Greenhall (N39 N293) on Wednesday, September 5 from 2pm until 5pm followed by removal to The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, September 6 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Please note there will be a one way system in operation to the house with entry only from Clonmee, there will be Stewards and directional signs in place.

Edward ‘Teddy’ O'Neill, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford / Suncroft, Kildare



The death occurred on Saturday, September 1 of Edward ‘Teddy’ O’Neill, Springlawn, Longford and formerly of Carna, Suncroft, Co Kildare. (Ex. 4th Motor Squadron and 4th Cav.).

Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Teddy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Sylvia, Lesley and Coriosa, brothers Joe and Martin, sisters Marie, Joan and Bernie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Wednesday, September 5 in St Brigid’s Church, Suncroft at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Rosaleen Cox, 4 Rouan Manor, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, September 3 of Rosaleen Cox, 4 Rouan Manor, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon, formerly of the United States of America and Trialamartin, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Andrew and Rose, her brothers JJ, Johnny and Danny, her sisters Eileen and May. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters Ita, Pattie De Nash, Jane Lawe and Frances Farrell, sisters-in-law Olive and Anne, her many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, September 5 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, September 6 to St. Cecilia's Church, Curraghroe, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Jimmy Murtagh, Streamstown, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, on Tuesday, September 4 of Jimmy Murtagh, Streamstown, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Molly, and sons Sean and Michael. Deeply regretted by his daughters Pauline and Mary, sons Liam and Oliver, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Jimmy rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, September 5 from 2pm, followed by prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, September 6 to the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan ‘Flatley’ Heery, Cormeen Lower, Mullagh, Meath / Mullagh, Cavan



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, August 31 of Brendan Heery, known as ‘Flatley’, of Cormeen Lower, Mullagh, Meath / Mullagh, Cavan. Deeply regretted by his sons Kevin and Emmett, mother Masie, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral on Wednesday, September 5 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Newcastle for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Moynalty Cemetery.

Kathleen ‘Peggy’ Sullivan (née McHugh), Fair Lawn, New Jersey and late Toghernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Friday, August 24 of Kathleen ‘Peggy’ Sullivan (née McHugh), Fair Lawn, New Jersey and late Toghernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Danial. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus and Kevin, daughters in law Maureen and Sharon, grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Caitlin, Michael and Casey, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 5 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

