Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 8, 2018 - evening

Angela Donnelly, ‘Innisfáil’, Greenfield, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 7 of Angela Donnelly, ‘Innisfail’, Greenfield, Longford, peacefully at St Joseph's Hospital, Longford.

Angela, sadly missed by her loving sister Phyllis Meally (Longford) and her brother Sean (Cloncoose), nieces, nephew, sister-in-law Anne and brother-in-law Frank, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home this Thursday evening August 9 from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, August 10 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Glennon's Funeral Directors, Longford. "Ni bheidh a leitheid ann arís".

Gemma McGee, Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly in the Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 4 of Gemma McGee, Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford, aged 24 years. Gemma will be dearly missed by her heartbroken parents John and Rosaleen, her loving brothers John, Niall and Darren, grandmother Mary, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.

An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above, She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Smear, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, on Wednesday, August 8 from 12 noon until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 9 at 3pm in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cavan Cystic Fibrosis. Donation box in church. Family home private outside of reposing time.

Julie Newman (née Breslin), Clonrollagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St James's Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, August 6 of Julie Newman (nee Breslin), Clonrollagh, Longford, late of Tuam, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her husband Christy and her infant son Neil. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Eleanor, Sarah and Christine, her son John, grandchildren, sisters Frances and Sal (Longford), brothers Anthony (Mayo), Tom (Gorey, Wexford) and Paddy, nieces and nephews, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday evening August 9 to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, August 10 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St James's Oncology Unit care of Glennon's Funeral Directors, Longford. House strictly private please. "I líonta Dé go gcastar sinn".

Helen Hawkins (née McDonagh), Glenmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 7 of Helen Hawkins (nee McDonagh), Glenmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford, peacefully, at her own home, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her husband Eddie, son Cathal, daughters Lorraine, Caroline and Edel, sons in law Billy, Garry and David, daughter in law Elaine, her brother and sisters, grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday August 8 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 10 in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Parking available for Connell's Funeral Home in Connolly Barracks car park.

John Murray, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 8 of John Murray, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his sorrowing family, good and caring neighbours and friends.

He will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, August 9 from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Carniska Church. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 10 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery.

Micheal McHugh, Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, August 6 of Micheal McHugh, Slattamore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, unexpectedly at his residence.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his beloved wife Gabrielle, his daughter Maeve and partner Jarleth, son Shane and partner Dawn, brothers Fr Peter and Martin, sisters Sadie and Noreen, grandchildren Chloe and Ellie, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, August 8 from 2pm to 10pm. Removal on Thursday morning August 9 to St Anne’s Church, Slatta for 12 noon Mass, with burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Rooskey branch of the Roscommon/Mayo Hospice. **Family time on Thursday morning please**.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Dolan, High Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 7 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Dolan, Dublin, & formerly High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim at Tallaght hospital, Dublin after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Veron, sons Declan, Raymond, Darragh & daughter Patricia, grandchildren, cousins, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his son Raymond, 9 Slieve view, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh on Wednesday evening August 8 from 6pm until 10pm and on Thursday, August 9 from 12 noon until 5pm. Removal on Thursday evening August 9 arriving at St Patrick's church, Ballinamore at 8pm. Funeral mass on Friday, August 10 at 10am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery.



Leo Fagan, Simonstown, Coole, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, at his home, on Friday, August 3 of Leo Fagan, Simonstown, Coole, Westmeath. Predeceased by his younger brother Dessie. Very sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael, nephews Anthony and Matthew, nieces Claire, Fiona and Olivia, sisters-in-law Marie and Kay, grandnephews, grandniece, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Leo rest in peace.

Reposing at his brother Michael’s residence in Coolure, Coole, Mullingar on Wednesday, August 8 from 5pm, concluding with night prayers at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole on Thursday, August 9, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Michael ‘Mike’ Curran, Southill, Delvin, Westmeath / Cornamona, Galway

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, August 3 of Michael ‘Mike’ Curran, Edmonton, Canada and formerly of Southill, Delvin, Co Westmeath and Cornamona, Co Galway. Loving husband of Mary-Ann and father of James, John, Michael and Maureen. Mike will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters Sarah McKernan (Monaghan) and Breda Kiernan (Johnstown, Delvin), his brother in law, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Funeral and burial will take place in Canada on Friday next, August 10.

Mass for the repose of Mike's soul will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin on Friday next, August 10 also at 9.30am. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

