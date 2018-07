Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 22, 2018 (Morning)

William (Bill) Doyle St. Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown and formerly of Newport, Legan and Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Friday July 20, 2018 of William (Bill) Doyle St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown and formerly of Newport, Legan and Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and his daughter Anne Bill will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Mary (Mahon), son Frank, son-in-law Charlie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Sunday from 5-7pm concluding with prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Mary Matthews (née Carberry) Cartrons, Keenagh, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, July 21 2018 of Mary Matthews (née Carberry) Cartrons, Keenagh, Longford peacefully surrounded by her loving family in her sister Lena Duncan's home Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Mary will be dearly missed by her loving husband Denis, sons Shane, David and James, sisters Teresa, Kathleen, Rachel, Eileen, Elizabeth and Lena, brothers Frank and Bob, grandchildren Eva and Max, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her sister's Lena Duncan home, Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Co Longford on Sunday 22nd from 12 noon until 5.30pm followed by removal to St Dominic's Church, Keenagh for prayers at 7 o'clock. Funeral mass on Monday, July 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in Abbyderg Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care Team, c/o of Connell Funeral Director's or any family member. Donation box in the church.

Martin Bohan, Mc Loughra, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, July 21, 2018 of Martin Bohan, Mc Loughra, Mohill, Leitrim peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Predeceased by his mother Katie, father James, brothers Pat, Michael (USA), Bartley (Drumsna), sisters Mary and Bridie (USA), Martin is deeply regretted by his sister Ann and brother Jim (USA), brother-in-law Pat Keogh, sister-in-law Mary Bohan, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick, on Monday from 4-6pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sheila Flanagan (née Smyth), Well Road, Cork City, Cork / Granard, Longford/Clare

The death occurred on Friday July 20, 2018 of Sheila Flanagan (nee Smyth), Douglas, Cork and late of Granard, Co Longford, peacefully, at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Maria and Patricia (Trish) and dear sister of the late Annie and Bridget (Beasie), Sheila will be sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Hugh, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday July 24 from 4-7pm. Reception prayers on Wednesday July 25 at 10.45am in The Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Ballinlough followed by Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marymount Hospice or The Alzeimer Society of Ireland.

