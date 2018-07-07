Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 7, 2018

Margaret Gray (née Kelly), St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, July 6 of Margaret Gray (née Kelly), St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Peter, daughter Laura and great-grandchild Baby Blake. Sadly missed by her loving family Michael, Denis, Colum, Irene, Dessie, Mary, Aiden, Jacqueline, Beatrice, Fiona and Angela, brothers Joe, Charlie and Oliver, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Saturday, July 7 at her residence from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday, July 8 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by interment in local cemetery.

Bernadette McGovern NT (née McEnroy), Cornageeragh, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, July 6 of Bernadette McGovern NT (nee McEnroy), Cornageeragh, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully at her home.

Predeceased by her husband Frank. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Mary, Patricia, Anne & Geraldine, her grandson Eoghan, her sisters Carmel, Rita & Noreen, her brother Brian, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin on Saturday afternoon July 7 arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. House strictly private.

Geraldine Deane (née McGirl), Glebe, Garadice, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, after a short illness, on Friday, July 6 of Geraldine Deane (née McGirl), Glebe, Garadice, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim. (Ex staff of Ballinamore Agricultural Stores). She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, brother Gerard, sisters Margaret, Mary & Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday, July 7 from 4pm until 7pm. Reposing on Sunday, July 8 at her home at the Viking Bar, Aughawillan from 3pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 9 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Farrelly, Kilpatrick, Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, July 5 of Noel Farrelly, Kilpatrick, Collinstown, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brenda, brothers Jimmy and Michael, sister Evie, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. May Noel rest in peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Tuesday, July 10 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 11 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard.

Sean Francis Browne, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at the Northwest Hospice, Sligo surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 4 of Sean Francis Browne, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Predeceased by his son William. Beloved husband of Jane (Farrell). Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons; Sean and Gavan, daughters; Rebecca, Niamh and Clara, sisters; Elizabeth and Rose, daughter in law; Lorraine, son in law; Jimmy, grandchildren; Simone, Karl, Ciara, Robert, Ronan and Shane, great-grandchildren; Jason, Elissa, Carla, Layla, Mochara and Cahir, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

Funeral Service on Saturday morning at 10.30am in the Church of Ireland, Farnaught, Mohill. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Hughie Giblin, Clogher, Kilmore, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Thursday, July 5 of Hughie Giblin, Clogher, Kilmore, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his brother Joseph, sister Peggy, nieces, nephews and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Dangan on Saturday, July 7 at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis uasal.

