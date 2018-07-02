Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 2, 2018

Fergus ‘Fergie’ Feeney, Knock, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, June 28 of Fergus ‘Fergie’ Feeney, Knock, Lanesboro, Co Longford, peacefully in the presence of his family in Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan after a short illness.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Maureen, daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law, Ian, his sister Gabrielle, brother Tom, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Nicolas and Eva and all of his family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday July 2 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Purbeck Workshop or The MRI Scanner Appeal in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Daragh Gorham, Ballinakill, Lettermullen, Galway / Legan, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 26 of Daragh Gorham, Ballinakill, Lettermullen, Co Galway and formerly of Longford / London, passed away suddenly at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Sarah and dear father of Cathal and Lorcan. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, mother, sisters, brothers, family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 2 at Star of the Sea Church, Lettermullen at 12 noon followed by burial at Cuigeal Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cuigeal Graveyard Restoration Fund. House private on Monday morning. May his gentle Soul rest in Peace.

Pat Connor, Shegeeragh, Tulsk, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the home of his son Raymond and daughter-in-law Gretta, on Saturday, June 30 of Pat Connor, Shegeeragh, Tulsk, Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Maisie and formerly of The 4th Cavalry, Connolly Barracks, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, Sharon, Gerard, Michelle and Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, July 2 from 6pm until 8pm, followed by Removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 3 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

Thomas Faughnan, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 90th year, after a short illness in the loving care of the staff in Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, June 29 of Thomas Faughnan, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Liz), his daughters Ann and Marie, his sons Brian, Gerard and Paul, his grandchildren Sarah, Sophie, Emma and Isabel, his sister Sarah Berine, Drumsna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 2 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, followed by burial at Cloonmorris Cemetery.





Hughie Smith, 9 Sonas, Mullagh formerly Palmyra, Mullagh, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly in England, on Saturday, June 30 of Hughie Smith, 9 Sonas, Mullagh and formerly Palmyra, Mullagh, Cavan. Funeral arrangements later.

Rose Ann Brady, Togher, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Friday, June 29 of Rose Ann Brady, Togher, Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Bridget, and her brothers Tommy, Ben, Matt and Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Kathleen (Coakley) and Bridie, Mullingar; sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Rose Ann rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 2 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Castletown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit at Cavan General Hospital. The family would like to thank Dr Hannon and his team of nurses and staff at the Dialysis Unit, Cavan General Hospital, for all their care.

