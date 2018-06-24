Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 24, 2018

Raymond ‘Razor’ Hackett, Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, June 20 of Raymond ‘Razor’ Hackett, Bannon terrace, Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Joe and Tess. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Edel, son James and their mother Martina, sisters Marie (Fogarty, Limerick), Teresa (Feehily, Luton), Kathleen (Harley, Longford), Dymphna (Longford), Dolores (Bennett, Luton), brothers Joseph (London), Patrick (Zack, Longford) and Martin (Luton), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Sunday, June 24 from 6.30pm until 8.30pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Monday, June 25 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.



Martin McDonagh, McEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, June 21 of Martin McDonagh, McEoin Park, Longford town.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers Michael and Pat, sisters Brigid and Anne. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family wife Anne, daughters Julia and Brigid, sons Davie, Thomas, Michael, Martin Joe, Patrick and Thady, sister Winnie, sons in law, daughters in law, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Sunday, June 24 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral, arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection at Monday, June 25 at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Luke Padian, Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, June 23 of Luke Padian, Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Patsy, daughters Audrey (Dublin), Sandra (Kilkenny), Deirdre (Dublin), sister Helen (Knock), sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his family home in Knockhall on Sunday, June 24 from 4pm to 8pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday, June 25 at 11am at St Anne’s Church, Slatta. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Stroke Unit, Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Family time on Monday morning please. Post Code of Padian Residence N41 T223.

Patrick ‘Packie’ McCormack, Rathnagly / Farnbeg, Tulsk, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, June 22 of Patrick ‘Packie’ McCormack, Rathnagly / Farnbeg, Tulsk, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Rita Dayton, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, grandnieces,grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Sunday, June 24 from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Church of Ss. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 25 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Anna Mae Seery (née McEntee), Bunnoe, Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, June 21 of Anna Mae Seery (Nee McEntee) 16B The Drumlins, Glenlara, Swellen Lower, Cavan and formerly of Bunnoe, at Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly.

Remains arriving at St Mary's Church, Bunnoe on Sunday, June 24 for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Coronea Graveyard, Arva. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Arva social club or by donation box.

Ambrose Gilhooley, Donore Road, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after an illness bravely borne, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Saturday, June 23 of Ambrose Gilhooley, Donore Road, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Ambrose will be sadly missed by his wife Pauline, daughters Shandell and Shona, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. May Ambrose Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Portiuncula Nursing Home Oratory, Multyfarnham, on Sunday, June 24 from 4pm to 7pm, concluding with evening prayers. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 25 at 10.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham, followed by burial in St Andrew's Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to The Oncology Unit, Beaumont Hospital Dublin.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie