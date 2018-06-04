Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 4, 2018

Mary Whitton (née McHugh), Clonback, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, June 3 of Mary Whitton (née McHugh), Clonback, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Thomas & Seamus, daughters Patsy (Martin), Kitty (McNerney) & Bridget, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-children, sister Brigid Curwin, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. RIP.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, June 4 from 4-9pm with removal on Tuesday morning, June 5 to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Anne Mooney (née O'Connor), Melview, Derryharrow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Friday, June 1 of Anne Mooney (née O'Connor), Melview, Derryharrow, Longford. Beloved wife and best friend of Des, loving mother to Aoife, Darragh, Conal, Feargal and Dearbhla. Cherished sister of Séamus and Maura. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Mary, Karen and Sinéad, adoring grandchildren Aidan, Fiachra, Ronan, Neasa, Ailbhe, Conall and Kate, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Monday, June 4 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.House private please. Donations, if desired, to St Christopher's Services, Longford. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

The family would like to thank the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home for the care and kindness shown to Anne.

Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Cavan



The death occurred on Thursday, May 24 of Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Co Longford and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, suddenly in Ho Chi Minh City.

Predeceased by his father Terry. Dearly beloved son of Mary, cherished brother of Marie, Linda and Angela, and uncle to Matthew and Lucy. Sadly missed by his extended family, and wide network of friends, colleagues and students in Vietnam and Ireland May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Monday afternoon June 4 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church Granard arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 5 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Carra cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repartriation Trust c/o the undertaker or any family member.

Michael Hedley, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred on May 30 of Michael Hedley, Dromod, Leitrim (formerly England), passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Rosemary (nee Seery), daughter Paula, granddaughter Emma. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Karen (Brown), grandsons Tom and Daniel, sons-in-law Tony and Pete, brothers-in-law Frank and Pat Seery, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, extended family and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 4 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rochfortbridge at 11am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome.

William O'Boy, Glenburn, Cartown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Saturday, June 2 of William O'Boy, Glenburn, Cartown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Pat, sisters Kathleen and Molly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Olive, sons Kieron and Stephen, daughters-in-law Maxine and Mags, granddaughter Shannon, sisters Bridie and Nancy, brother Michael, sister-in-law Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives and Friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Monday evening, June 4 from 4pm until 6pm with removal on Tuesday morning, June 5 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna, arriving for Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan followed by cremation at 3pm. No flowers by request. House private please.

