Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Michael Hanley, Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred on Monday, May 28 of Michael Hanley, Knockhall, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, peacefully in the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, son Kevin, daughters Geraldine and Angela, brother Pete, sisters Eileen (Surry England), Sr Lucy & Sr Sheila (France), sister-in-law Teresa, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Tuesday, May 29 from 4.30pm with removal to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 30 at 11.30am burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. House Strictly Private at all times Please.

Brian ‘Barney’ McBride, Glenageary, Dublin / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 27 of Brian ‘Barney’ McBride, Glenageary, Dublin/ Edgeworthstown, Longford, peacefully after a short illness.

Very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Claire, loving children Shirley, Alan, Tara and Bryan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, beloved grandchildren, brother Vincent, extended family and many dear friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown on Tuesday, May 29 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 30 at 10am in The Church of Our Lady of Victories, Sallynoggin followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford arriving at 2pm approximately. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Vincent’s Foundation. House private.

Andy Coffey, Ashbrook, Scramogue, Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday, May 12 of Andy Coffey, Ashbrook, Scramogue, Roscommon, and Edgeware, Middlesex, England, unexpectedly in Edgeware.

Son of the late William and Mary and brother of the late Eileen, Mickey Joe and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Teresa, son Paul, daughters Catriona and Siobhan, grandchildren, brothers Willie, Jimmy and Charlie, sisters Margaret, Mary Jane, Bridie and Veronica, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral service in Ruislip Crematorium, England, on Wednesday, May 30 at 1.30pm, followed by cremation. Memorial Mass in St Anne's Church, Scramogue, on Wednesday, June 27 at 7.30pm for the repose of his soul.

Marie McGuinness (née Connolly), Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 28 of Marie McGuinness (nee Connolly) Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Garden House, Roscommon, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her brother Seamus; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, sons Tom (Jamestown) and Oliver (Roscommon), daughters Mairéad Lyons and Orla Keaney, daughters-in-law Karen and Arlene, sons-in-law Deasún and Ivan, grandchildren Eoin, Paul, Aíne, Conor, Niall, Kate, Brian, John, Eva, Aoife, Sean, Michael and Cormac, sister Anne Donoghue (Roscommon), brothers Pat (Padraic) (Castleknock) and Sean (Texas), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, May 29 from 2pm until 5pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 30 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. House Private from 5pm on Tuesday please.

Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly in Ho Chi Minh City, on Thursday, May 24 of Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Cavan and and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Predeceased by his father Terry. Dearly beloved son of Mary, cherished brother of Marie, Linda and Angela, and uncle to Matthew and Lucy. Sadly missed by his extended family, and wide network of friends, colleagues and students in Vietnam and Ireland.

Funeral arrangements to follow. May he rest in peace.

