Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - evening

Tom Hagan, Aughaboy, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, May 22 of Tom Hagan, Aughaboy, Killoe, Longford (Cattle Dealer). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Mary, son Tom, daughter Amanda, grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Bridget, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his son Tom ( Aughaboy) on Wednesday, May 23 from 1pm to 9pm with removal on Thursday morning, May 24 to St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.

Please follow the instructions of the stewards at the wake, a shuttle bus service will be available.

Lucy McGivney, 48 Tower View, Mullingar, Westmeath / Coolarty, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, May 21 of Lucy McGivney, 48 Tower View, Mullingar, Westmeath and Leitrim, Coolarty, Co Longford, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family and staff at 48 Tower View.

Predeceased by her parents John and Mai. Sadly missed by her brothers Eamon, Sean, Oliver and Paul, sisters Teresa Feery, Philomena Coyle and Marie McGauran, her 3 lifelong devoted best friends Breda, Ailish and Jackie, aunt Mona, uncle Joe, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Remains arriving at St Mary’s Church, Granard on Wednesday, May 23 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 24 at 2:30pm followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Johnny Atkinson, Dun Darrach, Longford Town, Longford / Crumlin, Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, May 21 of Johnny Atkinson, Dun Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford and formerly of Windmill Park, Crumlin, Dublin, at St Joseph’s Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner Audrey Kavanagh and family, Daniel, Leo, Eileen, Lillymay, and the late James, also John, Linda and Mark, father Wally, brothers and sisters, Tommy, Henry, Robert, Martin, Richard, Margaret and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Tuesday evening, May 22 from 5pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 23 at 11am, also in Hospital Chapel followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery (Longford).



Jimmy Joe Reilly, Kilmore, Dring, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, May 21 of Jimmy Joe Reilly, Kilmore, Dring, Co Longford, peacefully at the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Peter, Kilkenny, sister Josie Cullen, Pottle, Corlismore, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Kilmore since Monday evening May 21 at 7pm with removal on Tuesday evening May 22 arriving to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning May 23 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery. House private on Tuesday evening from 5pm please.

Catherine ‘Kathleen’ Duff (née Melia), Killenbore, Colehill, Longford / Claregalway, Galway



The death occurred on Monday, May 21 of Catherine ‘Kathleen’ Duff (nee Melia), Killenbore, Colehill, Longford and late of Kilcahill Claregalway, Co Galway, peacefully in Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar surrounded by her family.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Mal (PJ). Daughters Bernadette (Roche) and Geraldine (Reehil). Brothers and sisters, grandchildren Collette, Johnny, Jennifer and Jason. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours, Rest in Peace.

Reposing in her residence Colehill on Tuesday afternoon, May 22 from 2pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to arrive at our Lady of Lourdes Church Abbeyshrule at 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, May 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the patient comfort fund Mullingar hospital, c/o Skellys Undertakers Ballymahon.

Laima Natarova, Harbour Point, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, May 13 of Laima Natarova, Harbour Point, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of Latvia. Predeceased by her husband. Laima will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family ,son Janis, daughter Eva, granddaughter Kerija, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 23 from 9.30am until 10.30am with removal to St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm.

Tom Boyce, Roslevin Lawn, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 22 of Tom Boyce, Roslevin Lawn, Athlone, Westmeath, late of the Strand, and formerly of Legan, Co Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maura and daughter Marian. Sadly missed by his loving family Tony, Helen (Dunning), Patty (O'Neill), Tom, Joan, Anne, Wendy and Derek, in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn's funeral home the Strand, Athlone on Thursday evening, May 24 from 4.30 pm with removal at 6.40pm to St Mary's church arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass on Friday, May 25 at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Coosan cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired in lieu to St Vincent's hospice, Athlone.

Dympna O'Neill (née Corrigan), Bratty Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after a short illness, on Tuesday, May 22 of Dympna O’Neill (née Corrigan), Bratty Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. She is survived by her loving husband Oliver, children, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and loving friends.May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Bratty Road, Castlepollard, on Wednesday, May 23 from 4pm to 9pm, followed by prayers. Family time only on Thursday morning, May 24. Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Thursday, May 24 arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Young Priests Society, care of Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, May 7 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mannion, 176 Wood End Gardens, Northolt, Middlesex, London UB54QW and formerly of Bridge Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife Breege, son Emmet, daughter Ailish, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Keegan and Kaiden, relatives and his many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral Mass will take place at St Gabriel's Church, South Harrow on Thursday, May 24, at 1pm followed by Cremation at Breakspear Crematorium at 2:30pm.

