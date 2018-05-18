Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 18, 2018

Mary Gray (née Brady), Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 16 of Mary Gray (nee Brady), Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, at St James’ Hospital, Dublin.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Friday, May 18 from 5pm until 7pm, with removal to St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe at 8pm. Funeral tomorrow, Saturday, May 19 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private today, Friday. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

James Maguire, Moxham Street, Granard, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, May 16 of James Maguire, Moxham Street, Granard, Co. Longford, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, brothers Martin, Eddie, Mickie, Patrick, Peter, Sean & Noel, sisters Catherine, Mary, Josephine, Imelda & Angela, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, from 4pm on Saturday, May 19 with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Granard, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 20 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Granardkille Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Granard Parish Fund c/o of Frank Kilbride Funeral Director or any family member.

Michael Gallagher, The Demesne, Lisbrack Road, Longford Town, Longford / Dunsany, Meath

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 15 of Michael Gallagher, The Demesne, Lisbrack Road, Longford town and formerly of Martinstown, Dunsany, Meath and Birmingham, UK peacefully at Midwestern Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Michael, sadly missed by his children Michéal, Brighde, Aoife and Eoghan, his daughters-in-law, grandchildren Oisin, Conor and Daire, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock (w23 xc90) on Monday, May 21 from 4:30pm to 7pm. Funeral Private Please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Samuel Thomas 'Sam' Murphy, Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Wednesday, May 16 of Samuel Thomas ‘Sam’ Murphy, Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Mabel (Synnott), his children Charlie, Hazel and Sheila. His grandchildren Valda, David, Laura, Stephen and Karen, great granddaughter Kyra , his sister Ivy, sister in law Florrrie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, May 18 from 2pm until 9pm. House private on Saturday morning please. Funeral service in Corboy Presbyterian church (N39 AK30) at 2pm on Saturday, May 19 with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.The Lord is my shepherd.

Eamonn Donlon, Mullaghdun, Clones Road, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 15 of Eamonn Donlon, Mullaghdun, Clones Road, Monaghan town and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Retired Garda Síochána, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, sons Damien and Conor, sisters Maura and Kathleen, daughter in law Róisín, grandchildren Oran and Aoibhinn, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Removal on Friday, May 18 at 10.15am arriving at St Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 11am. Private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.



Essie Bridget McLoughlin (née Boylan), No. 9 Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 16 of Essie Bridget McLoughlin (nee Boylan), No 9 Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Essie died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.

Predeceased by her husband Dan. Survived by her sons Joseph and Sean, her daughters Eileen and Shirley, her brother Paddy (England), nephews, nieces, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters in-law, Relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Friday, May 18 for 12 noon Funeral Mass and burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.The family would like to thank Dr. Emma O'Hara, all the Palliative Care Nurses, Public Health Nurses and Carers for all their loving care and continuous support over the length of time Essie was ill.

