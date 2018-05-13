Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 13, 2018

John Walsh, Legga, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, May 11 of John Walsh, Legga, Moyne, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Goretti (nee McGlade), sons Edmund (Athlone), Gerard (Farrangarve), Martin (Aughagneagh), daughter Aisling (Kilmore), brothers, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday, May 13 from 2pm until 4pm. Private at all other times. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Legga, on Monday, May 14 for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St Colmcille’s graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Longford c/o Tom Brady Undertaker, Arva 049-4335328.

Mary Lynch (née Mulligan), Ballywillian, Granard, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 91st year, at Laurel lodge Nursing Home, Longford on Friday, May 11 of Mary Lynch (née Mulligan), Ballywillian, Granard, Longford / Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Pat, Eugene Tommy, and her daughter-in-law Brenda. Sadly missed by her loving family Francis (Portmarnock) Seamus, Rose (Thurles) and Cait (Malahide) sisters Betty, Bridie and Philomena, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her son Seamus (Ballywillian) on Sunday, May 13 from 2pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 14 at 11am in St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery. House Private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o the undertaker or any family member.

Barry Hughes, Lui na Gréine, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, May 10 of Barry Hughes, Lui na Gréine, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his loving children; Sean, Barry Óg, Aine and Cormac, his devoted sister, Sr. Maeve, son-in-law; Mark, daughters in law; Niamh, Linda, and Barry Óg’s partner Brigitte, grandchildren; Aoife, Freya, Jack, Daire, and Katie, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for Requiem Mass on Sunday, May 13 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis dé go raibh a ainm dilis.



Alberta Kearney, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Saturday, May 12 of Alberta Kearney, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Daughter of the late Peggy and Garda Patrick Kearney and sister to the late Dr Loyola Kearney. Sadly missed by sister in law Celia, her nephews Paul and Alan, nieces Jacinta, Michaela, Alberta and Karen, her grand-nephews and nieces, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Lying in repose at Lough Erril Nursing Home Oratory on Monday, May 14 from 4.30pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, May 15 followed by burial in Gortletteragh Cemetery.



Bridget ‘Bridie’ Clarke (née Conway), Emmett Terrace, Boreen Keel, Navan, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 9 of Bridget ‘Bridie’ Clarke (nee Conway), Emmett Terrace, Boreen Keel, Navan, Meath and formerly Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Bridget will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Ann & Máiréad, sons-in-law Liam, Paul & Davy, grandchildren Ellen, Kilian, Eóin, Enid, Anna, Milly & Hugh, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. May Bridget Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, May 13 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning May 14 at 9:15am to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Navan for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Rose McGivney, Mount Street, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballyjamesduff, Cavan



The death occurred, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, Westmeath, on Saturday, May 12 of Rose McGivney, Mount Street, Mullingar, Westmeath, formerly of Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, and New York. Predeceased by her brothers Andy, Brendan and Vincent. Rose will be very sadly missed by her sister Teresa (Frayne), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law Betty and Ann, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Portiuncula Nursing Home Chapel, Multyfarnham on Monday, May 14 from 3.30pm, with removal at 5pm to the Cathedral Of Christ The King, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 15 at 10am, followed by burial in Turin Cemetery, Westmeath.

Mary Lynch, Otterstown, Athboy, Meath / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of her family and the nursing staff of Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Friday, May 11 of Mary Lynch, Otterstown, Athboy, Co. Meath and formerly of Ballinn House, Delvin, Co. Westmeath. Predeceased by her brothers John and Jimmy. Mary will be sadly missed by her brothers Paddy and Tony, her sisters Kathleen (Rena) (Cunning) and Bridie (Plant), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 13 at 2pm in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Thomas Ennis, Cummerstown, Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Saturday, May 12 of Thomas Ennis, Cummerstown, Collinstown, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, sons Andrew and Aonghus, daughter Abbey, his sister Clare, brother Pat (in USA), brother in law Albert, sister in law Shirley, Caitlín Lily his beautiful granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, this Monday, May 14 from 4.30pm to 5.45pm with removal after 6pm Mass to St Feichin’s Church, Fore, arriving at 7.45pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 15 at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society.

