Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 11, 2018

Barry Hughes, Lui na Gréine, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, May 10 of Barry Hughes, Lui na Gréine, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his loving children; Sean, Barry Óg, Aine and Cormac, his devoted sister, Sr. Maeve, son-in-law; Mark, daughters in law; Niamh, Linda, and Barry Óg’s partner Brigitte, grandchildren; Aoife, Freya, Jack, Daire, and Katie, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home, Saturday, May 12 from 3pm to 7pm. House private thereafter please. Removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for Requiem Mass on Sunday, May 13 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis dé go raibh a ainm dilis.



Bridget ‘Bridie’ Clarke (née Conway), Emmett Terrace, Boreen Keel, Navan, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 9 of Bridget ‘Bridie’ Clarke (nee Conway), Emmett Terrace, Boreen Keel, Navan, Meath and formerly Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Bridget will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Ann & Máiréad, sons-in-law Liam, Paul & Davy, grandchildren Ellen, Kilian, Eóin, Enid, Anna, Milly & Hugh, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. May Bridget Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, May 12 from 3pm to 8pm and on Sunday, May 13 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning May 14 at 9:15am to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Navan for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

William Gill, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, May 10 of William Gill, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim, at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his brothers Pat, Aidan & Brian. He will be sadly missed by his wife Patricia, daughters Kim, Sharon and Kellie, son William, brother Eamon, sisters Bridie, Mary Kate, Rosaleen, Nuala, Margaret, Sue, Jo & Jacqueline, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, evening May 11 from 4pm until 9pm. Family time thereafter. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Saturday, May 12 at 1pm followed by burial in the new Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

FRIDAY MORNING

Mary Rogers (née Davis), Mill Road, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, May 9 of Mary Rogers (née Davis), Mill Road, Drumlish, Longford. Ex National School Teacher. Predeceased by her husband Jim, and her son Jim, sadly missed by her heartbroken children Ann Marie, Katherina, Philip and Grace by her adored grandchildren Grace, Jim, Tim and Michael, her sister Nancy, daughter in law Sinead, sons in law Chuck and Mark, Grace’s partner Paul, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday morning, May 11 to St Mary's Church, Drumlish for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery. House private Friday morning please.

Eileen ‘Mary Ellen’ Brady, St Patrick’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Tuesday, May 8 of Eileen ‘Mary Ellen’ Brady, St Patrick’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford and formerly Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Willie & Elizabeth, sisters, Margaret, Elizabeth, Kathleen, brothers Fr. Peter, Francis, Mel & Kevin. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday morning to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

