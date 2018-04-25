Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Michael ‘Micky’ Cronogue, Viewmount, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, April 23 of Michael ‘Micky’ Cronogue, Viewmount, Dublin Road, Longford town and formerly of Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his brothers Matt, Jimmy and Johnny, sisters Julia and Maureen, nieces Noreen and Jane.

Micky will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jean and Karen, sons Paul, John and David, grandchildren Adam, Brandon and Sofia, (sisters Bella and Kathleen, brother Tommy, Granard), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. And while he lies in peaceful sleep, His memory we shall always keep. Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford, on Wednesday, April 25 from 7pm until 9pm. Funeral prayers also in the Funeral Home on Thursday morning April 26 at 11am followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House Private Please, Family Only.

Ann Neary (née Nolan), Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Roscommon / Legan, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, April 21 of Ann Neary (née Nolan), Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Co Roscommon, formerly of Legan, Co Longford, unexpectedly.

Predeceased by her father Noel. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her loving husband John, son Daniel, mother Kathleen, sisters Catherine and Pauline, brothers-in-law Pascal and Paul, father-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Mary, aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 25 at 12 noon in St Anne’s Church, Scramogue. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Lough Ree Sub Aqua, c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mollie McNamara, late of Rosduff, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, April 23 of Mollie McNamara, late of Rosduff, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, aged 93 years.

Wife of the late Hugo McNamara and mother of the late Marie McNamara. Deeply regretted by sister Rita, brother-in-law Joe, nieces and nephew.

Removal from the nursing home on Wednesday, April 25 at 10.15am to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Murray, Druminchin, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Ballinamore Nursing Unit, on Tuesday, April 24 of Frank Murray, Druminchin, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Eldest son of the late Dan and Briget Murray. Sadly missed by his brothers Donal (Charlestown), Tom (New York) sisters Anna B McCabe (Longford), Ellen and Margaret (New York), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, April 25 at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick on Shannon from 5pm to 6pm. Remains arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 26 at 11am, burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ballinamore Nursing Unit Patient Comfort Fund c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors or any family member.

