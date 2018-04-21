Deaths in Longford - Saturday, April 21, 2018

Martina McGurran (née Rea), McEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, April 18 of Martina McGurran (née Rea), McEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford. Martina will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Benny, sons David, Christopher and his partner Tara, daughter Marie and her partner Oliver, sisters, brother, grandchildren Tamara, Shephany and Daisey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Saturday, April 21 from 4pm until 6pm, concluding with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Sunday, April 22 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

Elizabeth Kelly (née Finn), Killinordan, Scramogue, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Costello’s care home , Ballyleague, Lanesboro ,surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, April 19 of Elizabeth Kelly (née Finn), Killinordan, Scramogue, Roscommon. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Jimmy, sons Padraig (Scramogue), John (Fourmilehouse), daughters, Mary Teresa McGrath (Lanesboro), Martina McGlynn (Knockhall, Rooskey), daughter-in-law Ita, sons-in-law Joe and JP, grandchildren Tara, Karena, Conor, Sean, Brian, Louise & Eanna, sisters, twin sister, Sr Teresa (Manchester) and Beatrice (Deehan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Leavy’s funeral home, Scramogue on Saturday, April 21 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal from the family home on Sunday, April 22 to St Anne’s Church arriving for funeral mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Western Alzheimers c/o Tully’s funeral directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. House strictly private at all times please.

Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Bohan (née Woods), Lobbyeslin, Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, April 18 of Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Bohan (nee Woods) Lobbyeslin, Gorvagh, Ck-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Lisdarn Nursing Home Cavan.

Funeral mass on Saturday morning April 21 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church Mohill. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Martin Morrisey, Blackbridge, Creeney, Belturbet, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, April 19 of Martin Morrisey, Blackbridge, Creeney, Belturbet, Co Cavan (Retired B.Q.M.S Irish defence forces). Beloved husband of Pat, and dear father of Jo Jo and Mairtin. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Dan, daughter-in-law Aoife, grandchildren, Tara, Keva, Alexander and Christopher, brother George, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday, April 21 from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, April 22 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church Drumalee, Belturbet, followed by Cremation at Lakelands, Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations to Parkinson's Association of Ireland C/O Declan Finnegan, Funeral Director or any family member or Donation Box provided.

Patrick Joseph ‘PJ’ Murray, Quay Street, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at University College Hospital, Galway, in the loving care of his family, on Friday, April 20 of Patrick Joseph ‘PJ’ Murray, Quay Street, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Athenry, Co Galway.

Remains reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick on Shannon on Sunday evening, April 22 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal of remains to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna on Monday morning, April 23 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery.



Mary Keaney (née McDermot), Toothfield, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Friday, April 20 of Mary Keaney (née McDermot) of Toothfield, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John. Mother of Gerard, Julia, Sean & Hubert. Sadly missed by her brother Patrick, sisters Annie and Celia; daughters-in-law Patricia, Gretta, Christina and son-in-law Gary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, April 21 from 6pm until 9pm and on Sunday, April 22 from 2pm until 5pm; Removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton on Sunday evening arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, April 23 at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only please; Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Department of Sligo University Hospital C/O of any family member or funeral director.

All inquiries to Seamus Reynolds & Sons, Funeral Directors, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. 086 8078027.

