Deaths in Longford: Saturday, April 7, 2018

Sean Hensey BQMS, Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon/Kinnitty, Offaly

The death occurred on Friday, April 6 of Sean Hensey BQMS, Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon and Formerly of Kinnitty, Co Offaly, unexpectedly.

Sean will be very sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Carmel, grandsons Dominic and Luke, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday evening from 4:30-6:30pm followed by Removal to the Church of Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 12pm with Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

James (Jim) Fallon Artane, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on April 4, 2018 of James (Jim) Fallon Artane, Dublin and formerly of Lismacmanus, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Marie and Joanne; Jim will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Jessica, Lauren, Aisling and Emily, sisters Veronica and Philomena, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lanigan’s Funeral Home, Beaumont Road on Friday, April 6 from 5-7pm with Removal on Saturday, April 7 to the Church of the Nativity, Montrose Park, Beaumont arriving at 9.50am for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Banteer Cemetery, Co Cork.

Rebecca (Becca) Bissett Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death has occurred of Rebecca (Becca) Bissett Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford, suddenly in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family.

Becca will be dearly missed by her heartbroken mother Geraldine, father Shay, sisters Tara, Emma, Jacinta, Amanda and Orla, brothers Johnny, Shane, Clarke and Eamon, Nanna, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law David, Sean, Michael and Pauric, sisters-in-law Tania and Maria, close family friend Seamus Daly, neighbours and her many friends.

Becca's remains will be reposing at her home in Fostra, Aughnacliffe on Friday, April 6 from 6-10pm and again on Saturday, April 7 from 12 noon until 6pm..

House private on Saturday evening after 6pm and on Sunday morning please.

Removal to St Colmcille's Church on Sunday 8 for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis, Cavan or Multiple Sclerosis, Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.