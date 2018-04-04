Deaths in Longford: Wednesday, April 4 2018 (Afternoon)

Bridgie Mullen (née Ryan) Clontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon/Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on April 2, 2018 of Bridgie Mullen (nee Ryan) Clontuskert, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon and formerly of Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Co Longford.

Bridgie died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague and is predeceased by her husband Dick and sons Louis and Gerard.

She is deeply regretted by her son JT, daughter in law Bernie and grandchildren Louise and Regina, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son JT and daughter in law Bernie Clontuskert on Wednesday, April 5 from 5-8pm. Removal on Thursday, April 5 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Forgeney Cemetery.



Carmel Casey (née Dowd) Carrowstrawley, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on April 3, 2018 of Carmel Casey (nee Dowd) at her home in Carrowstrawley, Lanesboro, Co Longford - peacefully - after a prolonged illness faced with great courage and dignity. Beloved wife of James, much loved mother of Caitríona, James, Ciara and the late Elizabeth, sons-in-law Anthony and Brian and daughter-in-law Serena, grandchildren Conn, Rory, Michael, Ella, Ruby, Dan, Maya, Áine and the late Dara, sisters Bridie, Anna, Máirín, Olive and extended family. Reposing at home in Carrowstrawley on Wednesday April 4 from 4-7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, April 5 in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro at 12pm followed by burial in Rathcline Cemetery.

Bridie Beirne (née Kiernan) Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death has occurred of Bridie Beirne (née Kiernan) Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, Bridie will be sadly missed by her sons Michael, Gerry (Eadestown, Nass) and Seamus (Claregalway); grandchildren Michelle, Jennifer, Tadhg, Alannah, Caoimhe, Conor, Kate and Claire; daughters-in-law Antoinette, Brenda and Nuala; sisters-in-law Kathleen Mulholland and Rosie O'Ferrall; nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home in Glen on Wednesday from 4-7pm. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh on Thursday evening arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Josie Carroll (née Gorman) Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death has occurred of Josie Carroll (née Gorman) Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Josie died suddenly at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and is predeceased by her husband Gerry.

She will be sadly missed by Brian and Alan, daughters-in-law Michelle and Annmarie, grandchildren Gerard, Adam and Jack, her brother Felix, sisters Monica and Kitty sisters-in-law Gretta, Sheila, Mary, Patricia, Kathleen and Judy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at her home on Thursday, April 5 from 2-8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.



Rose (Rose Ellen) Sheridan (née Sheridan) John McCormack Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

The death occured on April 2, 2018 of Rose (Rose Ellen) Sheridan (née Sheridan), John McCormack Avenue, Walkinstown and formerly of Cordownan, Arva, Co. Cavan, peacefully, in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St James’s Hospital; beloved wife of John Joe and loving mam of Carmel, Annette, Rosaleen, Eileen and Rita; sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law, her nine grandchildren and her 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Christina, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Wednesday from 10am with Removal on Wednesday evening to Church of the Assumption, Walkinstown, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The LauraLynn Foundation. Donation box in church. House private, please.