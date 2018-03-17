Deaths in Longford Saturday, March 17, 2018

Jim ‘Jazz’ Neilon, Whitehill, Ballinalee, Longford





The death occurred on Thursday, March 15 of Jim Neilon, Whitehill, Ballinalee, suddenly at his home.

Predeceased by his wife Marie. Jim will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Ciara and son Mark, mother-in-law Margaret, sisters Chris (UK) and Margie (Kilcogy), brothers Pat (Dublin), Mike (Navan) and Bob (Granard), daughter-in-law Aine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Oran, Ethan, Emily and Noah, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, his close friends Joe and Barbara McGreal and family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, March 17 until 2pm with family time there after. Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday evening March 17 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm followed with removal to St James' Church, Clonbroney for prayers 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 18 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No mass cards and family flowers only please.



Bridie Brandon (née Crowe), Cloverhill, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, March 16 of Bridie Brandon (nee Crowe), Cloverhill, Roscommon, peacefully, in the compassionate and tender care of the staff of St Catherine’s Ward at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, in the presence of her family.

Bridie will be very sadly missed by her sons Peter (Cloverhill) and Pat (Killiney), daughters Kathleen Noonan (Sligo), Margaret Byrne (New Jersey, U.S.A.), Nora Keegan (Granard), Breege (Cambridge) and Geraldine (Brighton), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Geraldine’s partner Linda, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday, March 18 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Cloverhill. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, March 19 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killyan Cemetery, Newbridge, Co Galway.

Teresa Walsh (née O'Brien), Forkfield, Ayle, Westport, Mayo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, in her 92nd year, on Thursday, March 15 of Teresa Walsh (née O'Brien), Forkfield, Ayle, Westport, Mayo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Teresa will be sadly missed by her sons Aidan and Tom, daughters Mary Heraty (Dooncastle, Westport) Breege Joyce (Naas), sister Anita Maguire (Gorey, Wexford), brothers Mannix O'Brien (Glencar, Sligo), Malachy O'Brien (Tarmonbarry, Longford), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Mass on Saturday, March 17 in St Patrick's Church, Aughagower at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughagower Cemetery. House Private Please.



Mary Alice Rooney, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at the Hermitage Medical Centre, Dublin after a long illness, on Wednesday, March 14 of Mary Alice Rooney, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim. Sadly missed by her brother Roger, sister-in-law Rita, partner Bill, her three nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 17 at 2pm in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Maureen Hussey (née Foley), Cullentra, Mountnugent, Meath / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, March 15 of Maureen Hussey (née Foley), Cullentra, Mountnugent, Meath / Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Pat and granddaughter Joanne, deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters Bartle, Anne, Maura, Joe and Pat, her sister Anna (USA), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Maureen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gibney’s Funeral Home Saturday, March 17 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 18 at 12.30pm in St Brigid & Fiach's Church, Ballinacree, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 11 of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who passed away in New York.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, April 15 2018 at 11.30am.





