Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 15, 2018

Nuala Mitchell (née Leavy), Drimanure, Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's Care Centre, on Sunday, January 14, of Nuala Mitchell (née Leavy), Drimanure, Abbeyshrule, Longford. Nuala will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family; husband Jimmy, son Robert, daughters Elaine, Caroline, Catriona, Aoife and Joan, brother Jimmy, sisters Eileen, Margaret, Bridget and Bernie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Care Centre Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Monday, January 15 from 5pm until 8pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, January 16 to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Peggy ‘Margaret’ Kelly (née MacNally), No 9 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, in the loving care of doctors and nurses of the I.C.U, on Saturday, January 13, of Peggy ‘Margaret’ Kelly (née MacNally), No 9 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Mangy, John, Patricia and Fiona, grandchildren Kelly, Paddy, Charlie and Eva, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, January 15 from 12 noon until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 16 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Bernadette Gillen (née O'Hagan), The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Armagh



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 13, of Bernadette Gillen (née O'Hagan), The Green, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Lissummon, Armagh. Bernadette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Gregory, daughters Margaret, Fiona, Teresa and Ciara, sons Anthony, Peter, Brendan and Martin, sister Maureen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, January 15 from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday, January 16 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Strictly no flowers. Family time at her residence on Tuesday morning please.



Mary Verdon (née McCusker), Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St Joseph's Nursing Home, Dublin Road, Longford, on Friday, January 12, of Mary Verdon (née McCusker), Crott, Moyne, Co . Longford. Loving wife of Paddy. Predeceased by her brothers Eugene and Michael sisters Elizabeth and Theresa. Sadly missed by her sisters, Margaret Duffy (Offaly), Anne Prior (England) and Ellen Ward (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday, January 15 to St Francis Church, Moyne, Co Longford, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colmcille Cemetery.



John Brehony, Clonmore, Killashee, Longford

The death occurred, in the wonderful care of the staff of St Joseph’s Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, on Thursday, January 11, of John Brehony, Clonmore, Killashee, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law, Jimmy Pettit (New York), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 15 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Killashee. Burial afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery.

Mary Casserly (née Foley), Currycramp, Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred on Sunday, January 14 of Mary Casserly (nee Foley), Currycramp, Dromod, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the presence of her loving family and caring staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and granddaughter Amanda, deeply regretted by her loving son John James (New York), daughters Lee Russell (New York), Brid McManamon, Margaret and Anastasia Quinn (Dublin), son in law Finbar, daughter in law Sheila, her 10 grandchildren, her 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Abbey Haven Nursing Home Chapel, Carrick Road, Boyle on Tuesday, January 16 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Michael's Church, Bornacoola to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday January 17 at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cloonmorris cemetery fund (donation box in Church). House private please.

Margaret ‘Mai’ Fitzpatrick (née Rattigan), Cappagh, Curraghroe, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 100th year, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, January 13, of Margaret ‘Mai’ Fitzpatrick (née Rattigan), Cappagh, Curraghroe, Roscommon and Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague.

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Sonny), her loving daughter Helen O’Grady, infant grandson Muiris, infant great-granddaughter Caoimhe, sister Nellie Molloy and brothers Jim and Michael Rattigan. Much loved mother of her son Joseph and her daughters Kay O’Neill, Maura McCormack and Nuala Lynch. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, staff and fellow residents at Innis Ree Lodge and many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, January 15 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Ballagh. Burial afterwards in Derrane Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Innis Ree Lodge Patients Comfort Fund.



Theresa Mitchell (née O’Connor), Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Clones, Monaghan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, January 14, of Theresa Mitchell Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Clones, Co Monaghan. Predeceased by her husband Killian, sadly missed by her son Sean, daughters Catherine, Elaine, Caroline, Martina and Louise, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, January 15 from 2pm until 8pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday morning, January 16 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Drumlea for funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Family Flowers Only donation in lieu to COPD patient comfort fund cavan general hospital C/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore.Access to the house via Ballinamore road one way system in operation.



Patricia Holder (née Dowling), Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Sonas Cloverhill Nursing Home, on Saturday, January 13, of Patricia Holder (née Dowling), Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Douglas, son Tony, daughter Katherine, brother Micheál, sisters Maria, Ann and Noeleen, her 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday, January 16 from 5pm until 6pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 17 to the Church of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by private cremation.



Michael Desmond ‘Desi’ Hand, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully following a short illness at Sligo Regional Hospital, on Saturday, January 13, of Michael Desmond ‘Desi’ Hand, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and late of Old Ballinderry, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Desi will be very sadly missed by his loving sisters Hilda Carr and Rosemary Gelens, brothers-in-law Ray and Wilbert, cousins Kathleen Schrage and May Hubbard, nephews, nieces, grand nephew, grand nieces and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Monday, January 15 from 3pm concluding with evening prayers at 4.30pm. Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Tuesday, January 16 from 5pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 17 at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Monday, January 8, of John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin and formerly of Drumrackin, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim, retired member of An Garda Síochána. Beloved husband to Alice, loving father to Alan, Seán, Leo and Alice. Dearly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Orlaith, grandchildren Sean, Conor and Emma, brothers Tom and Seamus, sisters Anna, Josie, Mary, Sr Rose, Eileen and Peg, McMonagle family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Memorial Mass to be held Sunday, January 21, in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation.



