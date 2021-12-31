Search

31 Dec 2021

Covid-19 patient numbers requiring hospital treatment jumps again but ICU cases drop

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment has jumped again by 63, but there was a positive trend for ICU figures which saw patient numbers drop 

As of this morning, 682 Covid-19 patients required hospital treatment, up from yesterday's total of 619. 

Latest figures show those requiring ICU treatment currently stands at 88. This figure is down 5 on the previous day's figure of 93. 

The hospital figures come as record numbers are testing positive for Covid-19, as the Omicron wave sweeps the country. 

The Chief Medical Officer has said it is "simply not safe" for four households to meet up to celebrate New Year's Eve. This four household figure was the previous government guideline for the festive period, before infection rate figures jumped dramatically in recent days. 

"In the last 24 hours, 148 people with Covid-19 were either admitted to hospital or received a ‘detected’ test result while in hospital," Dr Tony Holohan said. 

"Hospitalisations at this level are not sustainable and are having a significant impact on our health service," he said. 

