Latest national Covid-19 figures released

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 3,735 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Sunday afternoon.
The figure reported on Saturday was 4,791.
As of 8am this Sunday, 566 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 117 are in ICU.
On Saturday morning, there were 536 Covid-19 patients in hospital; 118 in intensive care.
