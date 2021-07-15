Number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Longford in the past fortnight

Figures for Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

Health chief in warning over Delta variant vaccine protection

Covid cases in Leitrim

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford recorded 26 cases of Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days with half of those cases coming inside a week.

The fortnightly figures are from June 30 to July 13 with the seven day number from July 7 - 13 according to the latest report from the HPSC COVID Care Tracker.

Longford has a 5 day moving average of 2.

Meanwhile figures have also been released for neighbouring counties as follows:

Leitrim had 31 cases over the fortnight, with 24 recorded within seven days and giving them a moving average of 3.

Roscommon has 58 cases with 117 during the two week period and a moving average of 8.

Cavan had  36 cases with in seven days with a total of 77 over the fortnight and a moving average of 6.

This table shows the 14 day cumulative incidence rates per 100,000 of population of confirmed cases of Covid-19 by county (June 30, 2021 to July 13, 2021)

