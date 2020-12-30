How to apply for the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment

The COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is available to employees and the self-employed who have lost their job on or after March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New restrictions are set to come into place again from December 30.

In order to qualify for the payment, you must be:

- aged between 18 and 66 years old and

- currently living in the Republic of Ireland and

- have lost your job due to the COVID-19 pandemic or

- have been temporarily laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic or

- were self-employed and your trading income has ceased or reduced due to COVID-19 to the extent that you would be available to take up full-time employment and

- are not in receipt of any income from an employer and

- are genuinely seeking work

From 16 October 2020 until 31 January 2021 the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be paid at four rates.

-if you earned €400 or more - you will receive €350

- if you earned between €300 and €399.99 per week - the rate of the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is €300 per week

- if you earned between €200 and €299.99 per week - the rate of the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be €250 per week

- if you earned less than €200 per week - you will receive €203 per week, which is the same as the primary rate of Jobseeker's Benefit

New applications for this payment will be accepted until 31 March 2021.

You should apply as soon as you become unemployed otherwise you could lose some payment.

To apply for the payment CLICK HERE