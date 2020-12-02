Bus Eireann issues Level 3 travel advice for Longford commuters

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is advising customers of updated guidelines under Level 3 of Ireland’s Plan for Living with Covid-19 which came into effect from Tuesday, December 1.

Under Level 3 restrictions Bus Éireann and Expressway services will operate at a limited capacity of 50%. All travel should be limited within your county, unless the travel is essential - that is, for work, education and other essential purposes. Passengers are advised to only travel if it is absolutely necessary, to observe capacity signage on vehicles and continue the mandatory wearing of face coverings on all services.

Importantly, passengers are advised under no circumstance to use public transport if they are experiencing any Covid-19 related symptoms, nor should public transport be used to travel to or from a Covid-19 testing centre.

“Bus Éireann would like to thank our customers for their high compliance rate with all Covid-19 restrictions on board our services to date,” said Allen Parker, Bus Éireann Chief Customer Officer. “We anticipate the move to Level 3 and preparations for Christmas may result in increased traffic congestion as private car use increases, especially around shopping centres in the cities.

“We therefore are encouraging our customers to ensure their journeys are carefully planned and to avoid travelling on public transport during peak hours. Bus Éireann will continue to provide transport for essential journeys, as we have done throughout the pandemic and we ask our passengers continued understanding and respect for all our frontline employees as we work together to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Bus Éireann says the company fully adheres to all public health guidelines and is committed to ensuring the continued safety and well-being of its employees and customers observing many precautionary measures including; the mandatory wearing of face coverings, vehicle deep cleaning, touchpoint cleaning throughout the day and protective screens and personal protective equipment for drivers.

Bus Éireann encourages customers to use Leap Cards, Automatic Ticket Machines and online ticket purchase to minimise the use of cash. Tickets can be purchased at www.buseireann.ie