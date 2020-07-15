The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

It has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died. There has now been a total of 1,748 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Also read: Two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford in past 37 days

As of midnight Tuesday, July 14, the HPSC has been notified of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,683* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Also read: Longford publicans dealt a 'hammer blow' by Government decision to postpone reopening

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday (Tuesday 14th July) and will meet again on Thursday (16th July) to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19.

“We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic - this requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice.”

Also read: Gardaí in Longford to turn heat on feuding suspects