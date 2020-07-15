Two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford in past 37 days 

There have been two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford in the past 37 days, and the county has gone eight days without a new case being confirmed.

Also read: Cian’s Kennels to the fore of Longford fundraising efforts

The county breakdown data is released by the Department of Health when it is two days old, and so relates to July 12 cases.

Images by @illustratethis on Twitter

➡️Derry - 31 days with no cases reported.

➡️Laois – 22 days with no cases reported.

➡️Only 2 cases in NI today

➡️Longford – just 2 cases in last 37 days.

➡️Tipperary - 1 case in last 20 days. pic.twitter.com/kOw3QR0dFR July 14, 2020

Keep up to date on the Government's Covid-19 information dashboard here.