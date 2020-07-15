Two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford in past 37 days 

Graphic by www.illustratethis.info showing Longford with no new Covid-19 cases in 8 days

There have been two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford in the past 37 days, and the county has gone eight days without a new case being confirmed.

The county breakdown data is released by the Department of Health when it is two days old, and so relates to July 12 cases.

