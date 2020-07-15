Gardaí in Longford to turn heat on feuding suspects

Detectives investigating the latest incident of violent disorder to spill onto the streets of Longford town expect to make “significant progress” over the coming days, the Leader understands.

Online footage showing a number of individuals armed with sticks, shovels and other weapons were seen goading and openly intimidating each other on Sunday evening.

The incident, which took place in front of startled shoppers, is believed to have involved two rivalling feuding families who are currently at the centre of a bitter dispute.

Superintendent Jim Delaney hit out at the incident and said gardaí remained fully focused in tackling Longford's feuding related issues.

“A number of books (of evidence) were served this (Tuesday) morning,” he said, when asked about feud related incidents in the county. “And we, the gardaí, remain resolute in dealing with this type of behaviour.”

