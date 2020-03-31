Veterinary Council of Ireland issues guidance to veterinary registrants regarding COVID-19 essential work

Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) issues guidance to veterinary registrants regarding COVID-19 essential work.

The VCI, which is the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in the state, has issued guidance to veterinary registrants regarding COVID-19.

The Council advises that during this period veterinary professionals can continue to work as essential workers; however, practices and habits must be adapted appropriately to adhere to the current circumstances.

The Veterinary Council recommends that all veterinary practices confine their services to emergency treatment and care required in the interests of animal welfare, and services required in the support of food production.

This includes providing treatment and emergency care where animal welfare would be compromised by delay, or in activities that are essential to maintaining the future food supply chain. All routine clinics and treatment appointments unlikely to have an impact on welfare should be deferred.

The Council advises registrants that food production support services and emergency care must also be provided in a manner that avoids all unnecessary contact with clients, maintains a safe physical distance, and ensures that animals are only seen face-to-face when necessary.

All Veterinary Council registrants over 70 years of age and those with underlying health conditions are requested to shield or cocoon, as per the direction of An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Council advises that any registrants that are experiencing anxiety or distress contact The Irish Veterinary Benevolent Fund, which provides a 24/7 support line, on 1800 995 955. Vet Support Northern Ireland provide email and colleague manned support and can be contacted by emailing: info@ vetsupportnorthernireland.co. uk