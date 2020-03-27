Government issue new measures to reduce public transport services

New government measures to reduce public transport have been issued and will effect Bus Eireann, Dublin City Bus, the DART and Irish Rail.

At a briefing with Deputy Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Taoiseach, Elizabeth Canavan stated that public transport is an integral part of the community and it a supports infrastructure across Ireland.

This reduction comes as social distancing measures cannot be implemented on some public transport during peak times.

As a result, some routes have been suspended, freeing up drivers and a portion of bus fleets. This will allow for additional services during peak times while implementing social distancing.

In a tweet this morning, Bus Eireann stated that "from 1 April we will be introducing revised timetables which have been designed to provide a public transport service across the country whilst reflecting the most up-to-date advice from @HSELive

in relation to physical distancing."

Other services such as Dublin Bus, will operate under a revised timetable from April 1.

Irish Rail have launched a revised timetable operating to and from Heuston, which will be in effect from Monday March 30 until further notice.