RTÉ confirms Midlands presenter Claire Byrne has coronavirus Covid-19

RTÉ has confirmed that Laois native and Claire Byrne has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

In an email today, Monday March 23, the Mountrath native said: "I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTÉ who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis."

Ms Byrne co-presented her last show while in isolation at home on Monday, March 16. She confirmed during that show that she was awaiting the results of a test.

Her previous show in-studio was presented on Monday, March 9 when the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was a guest. Covid-19 has an incubation period of up to 14 days.

Staff were informed by management on Saturday that a case had been confirmed at the station.