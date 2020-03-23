RTÉ confirms Midlands presenter Claire Byrne has coronavirus Covid-19
Claire Byrne
RTÉ has confirmed that Laois native and Claire Byrne has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
In an email today, Monday March 23, the Mountrath native said: "I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTÉ who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis."
Ms Byrne co-presented her last show while in isolation at home on Monday, March 16. She confirmed during that show that she was awaiting the results of a test.
Her previous show in-studio was presented on Monday, March 9 when the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was a guest. Covid-19 has an incubation period of up to 14 days.
Staff were informed by management on Saturday that a case had been confirmed at the station.
"I’m in self-isolation so instead of joining you from the @RTENews studios, I am with you from a link in my shed" - Claire Byrne— Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) March 16, 2020
Claire has had the symptoms of a cold & based on the new advice from the HSE is self isolating. @SarahAMcInerney is in studio w the latest #CBLive pic.twitter.com/T7p7riD6sD
