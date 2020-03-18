Additional protocols implemented in Post Offices due to Covid-19

An Post have issued new special measures in an attempt to support the national containment effort of Covid-19.

In order to help both high risk and low risk consumers, An Post have issued extending opening times, signing procedures and social distancing measures. An Post and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) are working closely on measures to assist customers and help the national effort to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The majority of post offices will open from 8am this Friday March 20,2020 to facilitate OAPs who wish to conduct their business ahead of other customers. Customers impacted by Covid-19 may nominate a ‘Temporary Agent’ to act on their behalf by completing, in advance, a form available at post offices and online at anpost.com/tempagent.

Post Office staff will capture customer details directly, avoiding the need for customers to handle counter equipment such as signing pads and pens. Display boards, floor signs and staff will remind customers to remain apart from other people while in the Post Office.

An Post will continue to collect and deliver parcels and packages for as long as possible during this pandemic.

In order to keep this delivery service safe customers are no longer being asked to sign for mail deliveries requiring signature, rather the Postperson will sign to confirm the delivery in the presence of the customer. Undeliverable items will be kept at An Post local delivery offices for collection by customers on production of proof of address and photo ID.

Flight cancellations to and from a growing number of countries is impacting international services. See anpost.com for full details.

