Longford's Spirit Clothing to close as a measure to combat spread of coronavirus #Covid19

Spirit Clothing, who opened their new €1 million premises on Main Street, Longford, last October, have announced that they are to close in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Spirit Clothing was founded in 1997 and proprietors Peter Dolan and Joe Flynn, posted on Facebook today;

"To aid the prevention of the spread of the Covid-19 Virus and with the greatest respect for our staff, customers and the general public, we have taken the conscious decision to close Spirit Clothing, Spirit Kids & Tally Weijl until further notice.



"Everyone take good care of yourselves and look after one another. Wishing you all well at this difficult time. Peter, Joe & Staff.

"If you need anything you can ring us on 086-2748222."

Also read: Many Longford restaurants closed and some offering takeaway or delivery service as battle against #Covid19 intensifies

Also read: Parents contacted over confirmed coronavirus case following sports blitz in the midlands